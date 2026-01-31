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Bryan Acheampong wins NPP Presidential Primary in Ketu South

  Sat, 31 Jan 2026
NPP Bryan Acheampong wins NPP Presidential Primary in Ketu South
SAT, 31 JAN 2026

Mr Bryan Acheampong, a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has won the party's presidential primary in the Ketu South Constituency of the Volta Region.

Mr Acheampong polled 594 votes to beat his closest contender, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who garnered 564 votes in the keenly contested election.

The election, which was conducted under tight security and supervised by the Electoral Commission, recorded a total of 1,389 votes cast, out of which 1,384 were valid, with five rejected ballots.

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong placed third with 209 votes, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum obtained 11 votes, while Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyapong polled 6 votes.

A total of 1,510 delegates were expected to vote in the constituency, comprising polling station executives, constituency executives, patrons and elders, old constituency executives and electoral area coordinators.

The voting process was largely peaceful, orderly and transparent, with party executives, aspirants' agents and security personnel cooperating to ensure a smooth exercise.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the declaration of results, some party supporters described the outcome as a reflection of the delegates' confidence in Mr Acheampong's vision for the party.

The NPP nationwide presidential primary is being held across all 276 constituencies, with 211,849 delegates expected to vote to select the party's flag bearer for the 2028 general elections.

GNA

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