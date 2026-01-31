ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police probe alleged pigging plot as fake ballot papers are retrieved at Aburaso

  Sat, 31 Jan 2026
NPP Police probe alleged pigging plot as fake ballot papers are retrieved at Aburaso
SAT, 31 JAN 2026

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has commenced a comprehensive investigation after unauthorised ballot papers were uncovered at Aburaso, a community within the Kumasi enclave, sparking concerns about potential electoral interference linked to the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer primary.

Police sources say the Command received credible intelligence at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2026, suggesting that suspected ballot materials had been hidden in an uncompleted residential building in the area. Acting promptly on the information, officers from the Regional Crime Scene Management Unit were deployed to the location to secure the site and verify the report.

A search of the four-bedroom unfinished structure led to the discovery of a box concealed inside one of the incomplete washrooms. Initial examination indicated that the contents were ballot papers believed to be connected to the NPP’s internal electoral exercise.

Further checks conducted at the scene revealed that the box contained 942 ballot papers. Of this number, 609 had already been thumb-printed in favour of a particular candidate, while 333 were yet to be used.

The ballot papers have since been sealed, properly documented, and handed over to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department for safekeeping, forensic examination, and further investigations.

Police say inquiries are ongoing to determine the origin of the ballot papers, how they were obtained, and those responsible for concealing them. No arrests have been made so far, but authorities insist all leads are being actively pursued.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting the integrity of both national and internal party electoral processes. The public, political actors, and other stakeholders have also been urged to remain calm and cooperate fully with security agencies as investigations continue.

Residents of Aburaso and neighbouring communities have been assured of increased police presence to maintain peace and prevent any escalation ahead of the primary.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

Ho Central Mosque tensionpersistas court bonds rival Imam factions for peace Ho Central Mosque tension persist as court bonds rival Imam factions for peace

56 minutes ago

Landlords could face GH¢3,000 fine or jail term for failure to register tenancy agreement with us — Rent Control boss Landlords could face GH¢3,000 fine or jail term for failure to register tenancy ...

56 minutes ago

IGP special operations team seizes drugs worth GH¢200,000 IGP special operations team seizes drugs worth GH¢200,000

56 minutes ago

Toyota Voxy driver convicted over dangerous driving on Kumasi-Accra highway Toyota Voxy driver convicted over dangerous driving on Kumasi-Accra highway

2 hours ago

South Africa xenophobic attacks a setback to African solidarity — Zanetor South Africa xenophobic attacks a setback to African solidarity — Zanetor

2 hours ago

GTA intensifies enforcement against illegal hostels around Legon and UPSA GTA intensifies enforcement against illegal hostels around Legon and UPSA

2 hours ago

You will be arrested — Police warns individuals engaging in criminality under content creation 'You will be arrested' — Police warns individuals engaging in criminality under ...

3 hours ago

Agenda 111 projects were motivated by procurement benefits — Appiah Danquah Agenda 111 projects were motivated by procurement benefits — Appiah Danquah

3 hours ago

Contractor rejects Health Ministry’s misprocurement claims over Weija Paediatric Hospital Contractor rejects Health Ministry’s misprocurement claims over Weija Paediatric...

6 hours ago

Mustapha Hamid became arrogant that we had to report him to Akufo-Addo – Chairman Buga Buga Mustapha Hamid became arrogant that we had to report him to Akufo-Addo – Chairma...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line