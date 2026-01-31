Police probe alleged pigging plot as fake ballot papers are retrieved at Aburaso

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has commenced a comprehensive investigation after unauthorised ballot papers were uncovered at Aburaso, a community within the Kumasi enclave, sparking concerns about potential electoral interference linked to the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer primary.

Police sources say the Command received credible intelligence at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2026, suggesting that suspected ballot materials had been hidden in an uncompleted residential building in the area. Acting promptly on the information, officers from the Regional Crime Scene Management Unit were deployed to the location to secure the site and verify the report.

A search of the four-bedroom unfinished structure led to the discovery of a box concealed inside one of the incomplete washrooms. Initial examination indicated that the contents were ballot papers believed to be connected to the NPP’s internal electoral exercise.

Further checks conducted at the scene revealed that the box contained 942 ballot papers. Of this number, 609 had already been thumb-printed in favour of a particular candidate, while 333 were yet to be used.

The ballot papers have since been sealed, properly documented, and handed over to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department for safekeeping, forensic examination, and further investigations.

Police say inquiries are ongoing to determine the origin of the ballot papers, how they were obtained, and those responsible for concealing them. No arrests have been made so far, but authorities insist all leads are being actively pursued.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting the integrity of both national and internal party electoral processes. The public, political actors, and other stakeholders have also been urged to remain calm and cooperate fully with security agencies as investigations continue.

Residents of Aburaso and neighbouring communities have been assured of increased police presence to maintain peace and prevent any escalation ahead of the primary.