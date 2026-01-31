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NPP flagbearer election: Delegates fight over transport allowance in Essikado-Ketan

  Sat, 31 Jan 2026
NPP NPP flagbearer election: Delegates fight over transport allowance in Essikado-Ketan
SAT, 31 JAN 2026

Some NPP delegates at the Presbyterian and UMAT railway polling centres in the Essikado-Ketan constituency are agitating over their transport allowance offered by some aspirants in the NPP Presidential primary.

They alleged that officers entrusted with the funds were being clandestine over the distributions.

Meanwhile, the public- and public-spirited institutions including the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, continue to question the monetization of Ghanaian politics.

Despite the complaint, the processes are so smooth amid stringent security measures to advance electoral credibility, transparency and stability.

At Sekondi, 368 had voted from the more than 600 delegates.

Some 501 are also expected to vote at Effia.
Notable individuals like Mr. Joseph Cudjoe, former Minister, Public Enterprise Minister and Mr Isaac Boamah, Effia MP had voted.

GNA

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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