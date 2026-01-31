NPP flagbearer race: Claim I influenced voters at Effutu false — Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has dismissed allegations that he attempted to influence voters in the ongoing New Patriotic Party’s presidential election held on Saturday, January 31.

The claims, which circulated on social media, alleged that the Effutu MP was seen near a polling booth in the constituency, interfering with the process and compromising ballot secrecy.

According to the claims, the lawmaker was trying to manipulate the outcome of the contest, which saw over 200,000 delegates voting across 333 centres nationwide.

Responding to the allegations in a statement, Mr Afenyo-Markin described the claims as false and deliberately fabricated.

“These assertions are entirely false and constitute a deliberate distortion of facts,” he said.

He noted that he has been a target of misinformation since the start of the flagbearer race, citing a previously circulated video he said was manipulated to portray him as being hostile to a particular candidate.

The Minority Leader stressed that he complied fully with all electoral and party guidelines throughout the process.

“At no time have I been anywhere near the voting area as claimed, nor have I engaged in any conduct that could be construed, even remotely, as undue influence,” he stated.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said his activities in Effutu on the voting day were limited to casting his vote and carrying out lawful oversight as a party leader.

The Effutu MP further urged journalists and observers to independently verify the facts on the ground.