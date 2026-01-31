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NPP flagbearer primary: Physically challenged delegate crawls 30 metres to vote

  Sat, 31 Jan 2026
NPP NPP flagbearer primary: Physically challenged delegate crawls 30 metres to vote
SAT, 31 JAN 2026

In a jaw-dropping display of grit, a 37-year-old Frank Nti, a physically challenged New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station secretary from Assin Nyankomasi in the Assin South Constituency, crawled on knees and palms through rugged terrain for about 30 meters, to cast his vote to elect the Party’s presidential aspirant.

What began as a solitary act of resolve turned into a spectacle as delegates and onlookers froze in dismay, their eyes locked on the determined man.

The two-term Polling Station Secretary fearlessly defied the dusty path to the Roman Catholic School voting centre, undeterred by the rough gravel biting into his skin or the scorching sun overhead.

One delegate inquired if the man would crawl all his way just to vote adding “I've never seen anything like this!’

Others wondered aloud if he needed help, murmuring about his courage amid their shock, but Mr Nti didn’t flinch or pause.

He pressed on, proving that true resolve silences doubt. “Mr Nti, also a lotto forecaster and father of three, viewed the exercise as his unshakeable democratic right, essential to sustaining Ghana’s hard-won democratic gains.

“I’m a human being like any other, so I won’t let my physical challenge let me down,” he told the Ghana News Agency in a steady voice despite the ordeal.

He showered praises on the police for their assistance in navigating his movement, and on the Electoral Commission officials for their thoughtful support.

“Because of my inability to stand, the EC officials provided me a chair to sit and thumbprint and folded my paper before voting. That was so helpful to me and I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Undaunted, Mr Nti urged people with disabilities to dive into politics, not just watch from the sidelines.

“Get involved to champion your course, don’t shy away,” he implored, his words a rallying cry for inclusion.

Radiating confidence in his chosen candidate whose name he kept under wraps, Mr Nti pledged unwavering loyalty to whoever emerges victorious.

“I’ll work with any candidate who wins,” he affirmed, embodying the spirit of unity in democracy.

GNA

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