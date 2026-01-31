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Ralph Agyapong vows “repeat showdown” over lack of fairness in NPP flagbearer primary

  Sat, 31 Jan 2026
NPP Ralph Agyapong vows “repeat showdown” over lack of fairness in NPP flagbearer primary
SAT, 31 JAN 2026

Ralph Agyapong, a member of the campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has warned that there could be a “repeat showdown” if fairness is not ensured in the party’s ongoing presidential primary.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi FM’s Elisha Adarkwah, Ralph Agyapong, who is also the brother of Kennedy Agyapong, said he remains confident that his brother will win the contest, stressing that the process must be transparent and fair to all candidates.

At the Bantama Constituency in Kumasi, where 899 accredited delegates are expected to vote at the Kumasi Cultural Centre, Ralph Agyapong expressed satisfaction with the peaceful atmosphere at the polling centre.

He noted that security arrangements had been tightened, with a heavy police presence maintaining order, while delegates queued calmly to cast their ballots.

He observed that agents of most of the presidential aspirants, including former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong and former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, were present at the centre, with the exception of Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Ralph Agyapong used the opportunity to appeal to delegates to vote massively for his brother, whom he described as the best candidate to lead the party into the 2028 general elections.

Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament for Bantama, Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, commended the conduct of the primary at the constituency, describing the process as orderly and peaceful.

He urged party members to remain united after the elections to strengthen the NPP ahead of future national contests.

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