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Jerry Ahmed Shaib slams Ablakwa for ‘cheapening’ Ghana's passports

  Sat, 31 Jan 2026
Politics Weija Gbawe Member of Parliament, Jerry Ahmed Shaib
SAT, 31 JAN 2026
Weija Gbawe Member of Parliament, Jerry Ahmed Shaib

Weija Gbawe Member of Parliament, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has sharply criticised the National Democratic Congress administration, accusing it of recklessly issuing Ghanaian passports and undermining the integrity of the country’s travel documents.

Speaking at the Weija Gbawe cluster of schools in Accra during voting in the New Patriotic Party flagbearer race on Saturday, January 31, the MP said the value and credibility of the Ghanaian passport had been severely eroded.

“The Ghanaian passport has become very cheap.

“For anybody who jumps in, they will issue passports to the person. Sometimes the sad part is that they even issue diplomatic passports,” he stated.

Mr Shaib directed particular criticism at the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, whom he claimed harbours presidential ambitions within the NDC. He warned that such ambitions, coupled with what he described as indiscriminate passport issuance, posed a serious national security concern.

“Okudzeto Ablakwa, the one who is issuing passports all over the place. He is also thinking of it…So you can imagine, if he becomes president of the Republic of Ghana, every day he will issue passports to anybody who comes to Ghana. That’s how cheap our passports have become,” he said.

His comments follow the recent approval of a Ghanaian passport for American streaming personality Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, after his widely publicised visit to Ghana.

Mr Ablakwa had defended the decision, commending the YouTuber for his connection to Ghana and his contribution to projecting African culture onto the global stage.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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