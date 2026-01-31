NPPDecides: Calm atmosphere at NPP Presidential primary at Kadjebi

There is calm and orderliness at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential primary polls on going at the Rashid Bawa Assembly Hall of the Kadjebi Senior High School (KASEC) in the Oti Region.

The voting exercise commenced promptly at 0700 hours under the supervision of officials of the Electoral Commission (EC), led by Mr Justice Odame Frempong, the Kadjebi District Electoral Officer.

Party delegates arrived early at the polling centre, with accreditation and voting processes progressing smoothly and without any reported incidents.

A total of 645 accredited delegates are expected to cast their ballots to elect the party's presidential candidate, with all aspirants duly represented by their polling agents.

Security personnel drawn from the Ghana Police Service and other state security agencies are on the ground to ensure law and order. Their visible presence provides tight security at the polling centre, helping to maintain peace throughout the exercise.

Agents at the polling station expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the polls, describing the process as free, fair, and well-organised. Some delegates who spoke to the Ghana News Agency commended the Electoral Commission and the party leadership for the smooth coordination of the exercise.

Mr Frank Adjei-Worlanyo, Akan Constituency Communications Officer of the NPP, speaking with the GNA expressed satisfaction about the orderly manner of the polls.

The polls form part of the NPP's nationwide process to elect its flagbearer ahead of the upcoming general elections, with results expected to be collated and announced later by party officials.

GNA