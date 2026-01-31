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#NPPDecides: Dome-Kwabenya: NPP probes vote-buying rumours as voting proceeds peacefully

  Sat, 31 Jan 2026
NPP #NPPDecides: Dome-Kwabenya: NPP probes vote-buying rumours as voting proceeds peacefully
SAT, 31 JAN 2026

Mr Mike Aaron Oquaye Jnr, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Dome-Kwabenya in the 2024 general election, says the party is investigating reports of alleged vote buying during the party's ongoing presidential primary in the constituency.

He told journalists after casting his ballot that there were “one or two rumours of some people calling others into houses to top up,” describing the practice as against party rules.

“From the day itself, everything must be done in the open,” he said, adding that party officials would remain vigilant.

Mr Oquaye Jnr, however, assessed the exercise as generally calm and orderly, with “tranquility and camaraderie” at the polling centre.

He said delegates were largely complying with the rules, including the ban on campaigning in queues. Commenting on the scale of the contest, he said the expanded electoral college strengthened the credibility of the process.

“For the first time, we have over 200,000 people as the base deciding who becomes flagbearer. I think 200,000 people cannot be wrong,” he said.

A total of 1,815 delegates are expected to vote at the Dome-Kwabenya polling station. Voting began at about 0710 hours, slightly behind the official start time of 0700 hours, with some delegates arriving as early as 0500 hours, leading to congestion.

Mr Kofi Annan Nonoo, the Electoral Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that two additional polling centres were created to manage the high turnout and ensure an orderly voting process.

GNA

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