NPP’s 2028 path will be more difficult because of fresh memory of the last 8years— Franklin Cudjoe

President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has warned that the New Patriotic Party NPP will face a far more difficult contest in the 2028 general election, citing lingering public dissatisfaction with the party’s record in government.

According to him, the economic hardships experienced under the administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remain vivid in the minds of many Ghanaians and are unlikely to be easily overlooked, a reality he says could weigh heavily on the party’s electoral fortunes.

Mr Cudjoe made the comments in an interview on Channel One TV’s The Point of View, as the NPP conducts its nationwide presidential primary.

While acknowledging that the selection of a new flagbearer is a normal democratic exercise, he stressed that the party cannot escape the political consequences of its eight years in office.

“The NPP has been looking forward to this [presidential primary], except that even if they contest the next election, it will be a higher barrier to cross because of the very fresh memory of the last eight years,” he said.

He pointed to issues including economic mismanagement, the sharp depreciation of the cedi, rising cost of living, political intolerance and what he described as arrogance in governance as key factors that have eroded public confidence in the party.

Mr Cudjoe questioned whether any of the five aspirants could convincingly respond to the concerns of ordinary Ghanaians, particularly expectations around price stability, sound currency management, peace of mind and respectful political leadership.

“While they look at this with some sort of nostalgia to select a different candidate, we, on the other hand, are very interested in asking questions. As to who among these five can take us to Nevana, if Nevana is supposed to be a good destination for good outcomes in our lives, lower prices, currency being managed well, peace of mind, no insults, no arrogance, those little things we expected in the last 8 years, and we never got,” he stated.

He added that the period in government was deeply disappointing, describing the final years as especially troubling.

“The 8-years were darker, but the last four years were darkest. We had no reason to do some of the things we did. There was complete anarchy, as if there was an absentee leader,” he said.

Five candidates are contesting the NPP presidential primary: former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr Bryan Acheampong, former Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.