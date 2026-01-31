I Told You Mahama Is a Stale Joke

It has taken Yagbonwura Kwame Tuntumba “Eto” Gonja Dramani Mahama - aka John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama some two-and-odd decades to arrive at the very same conclusion that most Continental African crackerjack economists and political scientists, such as Professors Adebayo Adedeji and Ali Amin Mazrui, late of Nigeria and Kenya, respectively, reached and admonished African leaders ages ago to jealously guard themselves and their people against. And to be certain, I almost forgot to add to the foregoing list of distinguished thinkers and luminaries the name of Professor Chinua Achebe, my old African Literature Teacher at the City College of New York of the City University of New York (CCNY of CUNY or CUNY-CCNY) in the late 1980s. Which is essentially or fundamentally that until contemporary African leaders and African countries begin to seriously think of generating what the ballot-snatching and cannibalizing Ghanaian leader pretentiously and presumptuously calls “Internal Capacity,” we will be forever doomed to tread water as the Verwoerdian “hewers of Wood and Drawers of Water,” that is, at the beck and call of our protocolonial Western-European socioeconomic and political overlords.

If the foregoing was the message that the former Arch-Lieutenant to the late President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills flew some 6-to-7 hours to Davos, Switzerland, to tell his fellow African leaders at the Annual or Biennial - I forget which - World Economic Forum, then, of course, it goes without saying that Kwame Gonja would have saved Ghana some direly needed liquid cash by simply texting this most dated and morally and intellectually embarrassingly trite message by getting the same posted on the Website of the Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, based Headquarters of the African Union (AU).

On the latter count, the Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, would do himself and the rest of us great good to learn a lesson or two from the globally infamous “transactional” US President Donald John “Benny Netanyahu Finish The Job” Trump (See “Africa's dependence is growing sovereignty trap — Mahama warns African leaders in Davos” Modernghana.com 1/22/26). You see, no progressive-thinking leader - African or Non-African - frivolously spends taxpayer money flying across geographical time zones to servilely hobnob with the world’s richest and most powerful leaders - not counterparts, mind you, dear reader - to genuflect for little to absolutely zilch in return.

Which is precisely why, at its very best, President Mahama’s decision to jet Up-North to Davos was absolutely nothing short of plain lame and contradictory. It was a fruitless journey that Captain Ibrahim Traore, leader of Ghana’s immediate northern neighbor, almost definitely had not bothered to fritter his country’s fiscal resources to attend, money that could have been put to far better use by sinking a borehole or two for several hundred drought-stricken rural Burkinabes. Besides, his admonishment or exhortation or “warning,” as the writer of the afore-referenced news report put it, was darn contradictory because not very long ago, President Mahama was bitterly complaining that some stalwarts of his own party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), were vehemently and peevishly decrying their leader’s apparently egregious disregard for the deleterious impact of the predatory and the existentially genocidal activities of Galamsayers, that is, the statutorily proscribed small-scale miners whose environmentally toxic activities unspeakably threatened the very existence and the survival of Ghana’s 35-million-plus citizenry.

In response, the twice nonconsecutively elected President Mahama simply and self-knowingly and sarcastically reminded the aforesaid party stalwarts that they were rather unwisely ignoring the fact that the 2028 General Election was right around the corner. Now, what the preceding meant was that for the former Serial Presidential Candidate of the late Chairman Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-founded National Democratic Congress, the kind of “Internal Capacity Building” that he is widely reputed by the Ghanaian media to have pontifically and sententiously underscored in Davos was the last thing on his mind; and to be certain, it was the least among the items of priority on the list of his National Development Agenda and, that is, assuming that, indeed, the former Rawlings-appointed “Shit-Bombing” Communications Minister had any such agenda at all.

Now, he is perfectly right right and almost savvy - only if Yours Truly wasn’t a bit anxious to link or associate The Yagbonwura with the adjective “savvy” - to, finally, recognize the grim reality of the fact that Ghana’s continuous exportation of raw, dry cocoa beans, instead of opening up a high-capacity secondary and tertiary multifaceted industrial base or manufacturing matrix around the same, was a crucial part of the country’s exponentially high and economically insufferable rate of unemployment. And yet what do we see, since the proverbial “Secong-Coming” of a politically and a psychologically “Born-Again” President Mahama? More of the same economically primitive and exploitative begging up and the exportation of raw and dry cocoa beans, year-in and year-out, to such technologically advanced and industrialized non-cocoa-producing countries as - you guessed it - Switzerland, Britain and Belgium and the downright nitwit importation of finished cocoa products at thrice and quadruple the price of our exported raw cocoa beans.

Does any Ghanaian or African leader or politician need even a high school certificate or diploma to arrive at the commonsensical knowledge of the imperative need to add significant value to our cocoa produce? No wonder, then, that Ghana and most of the rest of the African World continue to feed at the very bottom of an otherwise fecund and capacious trough of the global economy.

Anyway, at the so-called Accra Reset Initiative subconference or forum in Davos, “Mr. Foreign Investment” also bitterly lamented the fact that his own country was heavily reliant on foreign fiscal support for the sustainable implementation of crucial healthcare and education programs and projects in the country, conveniently and disingenuously ignoring to remorsefully mention the fact that on his last official exit from the Presidency, Comrade Mahama, the self-proclaimed devout “Social Democrat,” had unconscionably embezzled some $3 Billion (USD) earmarked for the smooth operation of Ghana’s low-premium National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). Perhaps if he took the time to do some basic soul-searching at absolutely no foreign-exchange debit on the ledger, Ghana and Ghanaians would be much better off qualitatively than they are existentially presently. Goodlick, My Dear Brother Kwame Gonja!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]