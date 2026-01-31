Our villages were paradise many decades ago

There was a time when our Igbo villages were paradise, not because they were perfect, but because they were human. Life moved at a slow, gentle pace, and people lived with a deep sense of belonging. The air carried the smell of wood smoke and fresh earth, and every compound told a story of shared labour, shared meals, and shared destiny. In those days, the Igbo village was not merely a place of residence; it was a living community, a moral school, and a spiritual home where values were not taught by speeches but absorbed by living.

At the centre of every backyard stood a clay pot, half-buried in the mud, filled with cool water. Burying half of the pot in the sand was the village way of refrigerating the water, and silently serving every member of the household and any visitor who walked in. A single cup rested on top of the pitcher, and whoever was thirsty drank without fear of being challenged. No one worried about germs or poison, not because people were ignorant, but because trust was the foundation of life in our villages at that time. Trust was so natural that it was never discussed; it was simply assumed. The idea that someone would deliberately poison water for another person was just unthinkable. It was absurd. Evil existed, yes, but it was not the lens through which people saw one another.

That pot of water symbolized something far deeper than convenience. It symbolized a society that was built on confidence in the goodness of others. When a child entered a neighbor’s compound and drank water, he was not a stranger; he was a son of the village. When a traveller passed through and was offered water, it was not charity; it was duty. Hospitality was not a performance but a reflex. To refuse water or food to another human being was to deny one’s own humanity.

In those days, our homes had no fences, yet they were secure. Doors were left open, and goats wandered freely between compounds. Children slept in whichever house they found themselves when night fell. A child could be corrected by any elder, and no parent would protest, because discipline was a communal responsibility. Respect for elders was not enforced by fear but by shared understanding. Elders were the living libraries of the community, the keepers of history, wisdom, and custom. To disrespect them was to disrespect the ancestors whose voices they carried.

The pitcher of water in every Igbo backyard

The Igbo apprenticeship system thrived in this environment of trust. A father could hand over his teenage son to a distant relative or even a stranger and sleep peacefully at night. The master trader fed, clothed, trained, and mentored the apprentice, not because of written contracts but because of honour. Integrity was currency. A man’s word was his bond, and to break it was to destroy not only your name but your lineage. When the apprentice was settled at the end of his training, it was a celebration not just of economic success but of moral victory. It proved that trust had not been betrayed.

Stealing was rare, not because there were no opportunities, but because shame was stronger than temptation. A thief was not merely a criminal; he was a disgrace to his family and ancestors. Mothers would weep openly, fathers would walk with bowed heads, and the village would whisper his name with sorrow. Punishment was not only physical; it was social and spiritual. This moral environment produced people who feared wrongdoing even in secret, because conscience was sharper than any law. Empathy held families together. The pain of one was the pain of all. When a family lost a member, the entire village mourned. When a farmer fell ill, his farm was cultivated by neighbors. When a woman gave birth, older women came to cook, clean, and care for her. Poverty existed, but starvation was rare, because no one was left alone. Wealth was measured not by how much one had, but by how much one could share. Unity was survival.

Children grew up surrounded by role models. They learned values by watching, not by lectures. They saw honesty rewarded, patience respected, and generosity praised. They learned to greet properly, to kneel or prostrate, and to speak only when spoken to in the presence of elders. These were not acts of oppression but of order, a system that taught humility and self-control. In learning to respect others, children learned to respect themselves.

Religion, too, had its place, but it was not used to divide or accuse. The gods and ancestors were seen as guardians of morality, not weapons for blaming enemies. Misfortune was understood as part of life, sometimes as a lesson, sometimes as fate, sometimes as a call for reflection. People did not wake up every morning looking for enemies to fight. There were no endless prayers against relatives and neighbors. The village was not a battlefield; it was a home for all its citizens.

Today, that paradise feels like a distant dream. Our villages are filled with suspicion. Cups are hidden, pots are covered, and visitors are watched carefully. Houses are surrounded by high fences topped with broken bottles and wires. Brothers distrust brothers, and cousins avoid cousins. Children no longer roam freely; they are locked indoors for safety. The idea of sending a child to live with a relative for apprenticeship now terrifies parents. The trust that built an economic empire has been eroded by fear.

We must be honest with ourselves: something went wrong. Modernity came, but it came with distortion. Education increased, but wisdom decreased. Religion spread, but love shrank. Wealth became worship, and poverty became a curse. Churches and native shrines now compete in promising instant riches, and in the process, they teach people to see enemies everywhere. Every failure is blamed on someone else. The village, once a place of refuge, has become a place of anxiety.

Culture did not fail us; we abandoned it. The values that held our society together were gradually pushed aside in the rush for money, power, and relevance. Integrity is now mocked as weakness. Patience is seen as foolishness. Respect is dismissed as old-fashioned. Empathy is rare because everyone is fighting for survival in a system that rewards selfishness. We now raise children who know how to use smartphones but do not know how to greet elders. We produce graduates who can quote theories but cannot be trusted with responsibility.

Yet all is not lost. The same people who built paradise can rebuild it. The way forward begins with memory. We must tell our children the stories of who we were. Not as nostalgia, but as instruction. Let them know that wealth without trust is poverty. Let them know that a village is strong not because of walls but because of relationships. Let them understand that progress does not mean abandoning values; it means carrying them forward in new forms.

Families must return to teaching by example. Fathers must be honest, mothers must be compassionate, and elders must live the values they demand. Communities must revive collective responsibility. Let neighbours know one another again. Let children play together again. Let us correct wrongdoing with love, not hatred. Let us praise good character as loudly as we praise success.

The apprenticeship system, which made the Igbo a global trading force, must be protected and modernized, not abandoned. It worked because it was built on trust, mentorship, and settlement, not exploitation. If we restore integrity, it will thrive again. Our markets will flourish not just with goods but with confidence. Our youth will learn skills, patience, and discipline. Our elders will regain relevance as guides, not just observers.

Religion must return to its original purpose: to build conscience, not suspicion; to unite, not divide. Leaders must stop feeding people with fear and start nourishing them with hope. Faith must teach responsibility, not victimhood. When people believe that every problem comes from witches and enemies, they stop taking responsibility for their actions. A society that refuses to take responsibility cannot progress.

We must also rebuild empathy. Let us learn to feel one another’s pain again. Let us visit the sick, support the struggling, and celebrate the hardworking. Let us remember that the strength of the Igbo lies in unity, not individualism. We are not islands; we are a people, one people called Ndigbo.

Our villages were paradise decades ago because people believed in one another. They lived simply, but they lived deeply. They were poor in material things but rich in values. If we can restore trust, integrity, respect, and empathy, we will not only rebuild our villages, we will rebuild our souls. Paradise was not lost; it was forgotten. And what is forgotten can be remembered, reclaimed, and reborn. And for us all both at home and in the Diaspora, this is a wake-up call.