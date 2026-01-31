Gabriel Agambilla appeals to President Mahama, Speaker Bagbin to ban wearing of suits

The founder of Alagumgube, Mr. Gabriel Agambila, has made a passionate appeal to President John Dramani Mahama and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to introduce a ban on wearing suits during parliamentary sittings.

In his plea, Mr. Agambila argued that suits are expensive imported items that primarily benefit foreign economies rather than supporting local Ghanaian communities.

He pointed out that the cost of one high-quality suit could instead purchase around five different smocks or Kentucky-style traditional outfits.

These local alternatives, he said, could be worn throughout the week while channeling money back into the constituencies and boosting the domestic textile and garment industry.

Mr. Agambila, who has previously advocated for greater use of made-in-Ghana fabrics in public institutions, extended his call beyond Parliament, urging religious bodies across the country to designate the last Sunday of each month as a "traditional fabric wear day" to encourage widespread adoption of local attire.

He also appealed to public and private institutions to make wearing Ghanaian fabrics compulsory for workers every Friday, a move he believes would significantly grow the local fabric industry and create more economic opportunities for artisans and producers.

Additionally, Mr. Agambila called on the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu to implement policies requiring the use of traditional or locally made fabrics in schools, either as part of uniforms or on designated days.