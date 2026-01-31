ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 31 Jan 2026 Social News

Gabriel Agambilla appeals to President Mahama, Speaker Bagbin to ban wearing of suits

By Dzifa Yeboah II Contributor
Gabriel Agambilla appeals to President Mahama, Speaker Bagbin to ban wearing of suits

The founder of Alagumgube, Mr. Gabriel Agambila, has made a passionate appeal to President John Dramani Mahama and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to introduce a ban on wearing suits during parliamentary sittings.

In his plea, Mr. Agambila argued that suits are expensive imported items that primarily benefit foreign economies rather than supporting local Ghanaian communities.

He pointed out that the cost of one high-quality suit could instead purchase around five different smocks or Kentucky-style traditional outfits.

These local alternatives, he said, could be worn throughout the week while channeling money back into the constituencies and boosting the domestic textile and garment industry.

Mr. Agambila, who has previously advocated for greater use of made-in-Ghana fabrics in public institutions, extended his call beyond Parliament, urging religious bodies across the country to designate the last Sunday of each month as a "traditional fabric wear day" to encourage widespread adoption of local attire.

He also appealed to public and private institutions to make wearing Ghanaian fabrics compulsory for workers every Friday, a move he believes would significantly grow the local fabric industry and create more economic opportunities for artisans and producers.

Additionally, Mr. Agambila called on the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu to implement policies requiring the use of traditional or locally made fabrics in schools, either as part of uniforms or on designated days.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NDC behaving as if they will stay in government forever — NPP’s Alfred Thompson NDC behaving as if they will stay in government forever — NPP’s Alfred Thompson

1 hour ago

Residents protest at NEDCo office in Kpandai over power disconnections Residents protest at NEDCo office in Kpandai over power disconnections

1 hour ago

Two of the victims Toxic fumes from generator during dumsor kills three individuals at Manhean

1 hour ago

Police arrest 11 suspects over AI deepfake videos impersonating president Mahama Police arrest 11 suspects over AI deepfake videos impersonating president Mahama

2 hours ago

Election 2028: Bawumia appoints all four NPP presidential aspirants as co-chairmen of new policy committees Election 2028: Bawumia appoints all four NPP presidential aspirants as co-chairm...

2 hours ago

Jamal and Kamal Abubakari aka Lancaster and Arrangement Ghanaians in US romance scam case: Jamal caged, Kamal set free

2 hours ago

How father allegedly dragged his son with quad bike on tarred road at North Legon How father allegedly dragged his son with quad bike on tarred road at North Lego...

2 hours ago

May 8: Cedi sells at GHS12.10 on forex market, drops to GHS11.28 on BoG interbank May 8: Cedi sells at GHS12.10 on forex market, drops to GHS11.28 on BoG interban...

2 hours ago

Chairman of Parliaments Health Committee, Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane Health Committee Chair tells health professionals to resign if they are tired of...

3 hours ago

Vice Chancellor of Bolgatanga Technical University GTEC orders Bolgatanga Technical University Vice Chancellor to resume duties

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line