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#NPPDecides: I’m willing to be running mate — Naa Torshie

  Sat, 31 Jan 2026
NPP Former Member of Parliament for Tema West and former Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, Irene Naa Torshie Addo
SAT, 31 JAN 2026
Former Member of Parliament for Tema West and former Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, Irene Naa Torshie Addo

Former Member of Parliament for Tema West and former Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, has indicated her readiness to serve as a running mate to Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, should the New Patriotic Party and its stakeholders consider her suitable.

Her comments come amid growing speculation that she could be in line for a vice-presidential slot following her decision to back Mr Agyapong in the NPP’s 2026 presidential primary. This marks a shift from the party’s previous flagbearer contest, where she supported former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking to Citi News after casting her ballot, Naa Torshie Addo dismissed claims that discussions had already taken place regarding a potential running mate arrangement with Mr Agyapong. She stressed, however, that she would not hesitate to serve if called upon and deemed competent.

“Possible, I don’t know and we haven’t discussed that but if I am, what do you think? It’s also good to have women included. If my people think I am capable, it is not just going to be about me, but my constituency, the NPP and other influential people.

“If they think I am capable, because you never know your strength. If they think I am capable, then I think I am ready to serve the country and I will give up my life for the country,” she said.

The former MP’s remarks highlight her openness to national service while underscoring the importance of party consensus, inclusiveness and broader stakeholder support in any decision on a vice-presidential candidate.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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