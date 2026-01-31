Prescription and Critical Care at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH): Social Media, Controversy and Reality

Kumasi, Ghana. In recent months and years, conversations on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp have circulated claims and stories about patient care at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) including distressing narratives about patients allegedly being neglected, mismanaged or denied proper medical intervention when critically ill. Some of these have mentioned prescriptions or medical decisions made when a patient was dying as part of broader criticism of the hospital’s care quality.

However, a careful look at both social media claims and official reports shows a more complex picture, with many viral narratives not backed by verified evidence or clarified by hospital management.

What Social Media Is Talking About

Across social platforms in Ghana, a few recurring themes have emerged in relation to critically ill patients at KATH:

Accusations of Medical Negligence

Several posts circulated particularly on Facebook alleging that KATH’s medical team failed to act properly for certain patients, including those close to death. In some of these, family members or lawyers publicly accused the hospital of multiple acts of negligence in cases involving deceased relatives. These allegations include claims about poor communication, delayed or inadequate treatment, and denied care often framed emotionally on social media.

Public Outrage and Emotional Accounts

Individual users have posted videos and text claiming that critically ill patients were not managed well, citing personal experiences or observations. These posts sometimes mention issues like medication timing, lack of critical equipment, or insufficient clinical response in emergencies though many are anecdotal and lack independent verification.

Criticism of Healthcare Infrastructure

Some online discussions focus on the lack of critical facilities at KATH for example, the absence of a cardiac catheterization laboratory (CATH lab), which is used to diagnose and treat serious heart conditions. Advocates on social platforms have linked deaths and poor outcomes to the absence of such infrastructure, suggesting that patients near death may not receive optimal intervention at KATH compared with facilities that have more advanced equipment.

Verification and Official Responses

While social media amplifies these personal and second-hand accounts, official reporting and hospital statements do not support some of the strongest claims circulating online especially those implying deliberate or negligent prescribing practices that cause death.

Hospital Denials and Clarifications

In January 2026, for example, KATH publicly denied social media claims that it detains patients over unpaid bills, a common narrative conflated with negative care experiences online. The hospital clarified that it does not detain patients and that extended stays can be due to billing challenges, not punitive action.

Lack of Verified Reports About “Death by Prescription”

There are no authoritative news sources or official medical reports confirming that a prescription or medical decision at KATH directly caused the death of a patient and was then confirmed as such in official records. Most social media references are emotional or anecdotal, and not verified by health authorities or independent investigations.

Concerns About Infrastructure and Emergency Response

Some real health-system challenges have been acknowledged in reliable reporting such as calls for improved emergency facilities like CATH labs to manage acute cardiac conditions. While these are legitimate health policy discussions, they are not the same as proven malpractice or fatal prescribing errors.

Why These Conversations Matter

The virality of posts about death and critical care at hospitals like KATH reflects broader social concerns:

Public mistrust and frustration with healthcare delivery and communication in Ghana.

Sensitivity around critical illness and loss, which often leads to emotionally charged mistruths or accusations online.

Infrastructure gaps (e.g., advanced emergency care equipment) that are real issues for many healthcare facilities.

Perception vs. evidence social media often amplifies stories before facts are verified.

These dynamics make it difficult for readers to distinguish between anecdote, speculation, emotion, and verified clinical events.

How to Interpret Social Media Claims

When reading emotional or sensational posts about someone “prescribed while about to die” at a major hospital like KATH:

Look for official reporting or press releases from health authorities or reputable news outlets confirming the details.

Distinguish between health system critique and individual narratives many posts aim to raise systemic issues but may not reflect specific verified events.

Understand that clinical decisions for critically ill patients are complex and often occur under serious time pressure, not always fully visible to families or observers.

Conclusion

Social media in Ghana has become a platform where healthcare experiences including tragic ones are shared widely and emotionally. At Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, discussions about prescriptions, critical care, and deaths have surfaced, but there is no confirmed evidence in reliable sources that a specific prescription given to a dying patient directly caused death in a way that has been validated or reported officially.

What these conversations do reflect, however, are real concerns about healthcare quality, infrastructure challenges, communication gaps, and the need for clearer public information on how critical care and end-of-life decisions are made in hospitals like KATH.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]

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