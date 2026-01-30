Pan African Business Forum endorses Trump’s 2026 Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

The Pan African Business Forum has thrown its weight behind the nomination of United States President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing what it described as his decisive role in resolving conflicts across Africa and other parts of the world.

In a statement, the forum said President Trump’s approach to conflict resolution has contributed significantly to peace, security and economic stability in several volatile regions. The endorsement comes amid growing international attention following Trump’s nomination by a number of countries, including Pakistan, Israel and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the Pan African Business Forum, President Trump played a key role in brokering major peace deals, including a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and a landmark peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. The group credited him with helping to resolve nine protracted global conflicts, some of which had persisted for decades.

The forum further highlighted what it described as Trump’s unconventional mediation style, which it said helped decouple natural resource exploitation from armed conflict. By separating mineral wealth from violence, the statement noted, resource rich countries have been better positioned to leverage their assets as tools for peace rather than drivers of instability.

Beyond conflict resolution, the Pan African Business Forum said President Trump’s initiatives have opened pathways for economic dignity and development, particularly in developing regions. It argued that peace under Trump’s leadership has gone beyond the silencing of guns to include security frameworks and economic opportunities that support long term stability.

Despite the growing endorsements, the nomination has not been without controversy. Some analysts have questioned the likelihood of Trump winning the prize, pointing to his administration’s withdrawal from several international accords and policy positions that critics say run counter to the traditional values associated with the Nobel Peace Prize.

The debate has been further fuelled by reactions from Trump supporters following the award of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, a decision that attracted criticism from his backers.

Nonetheless, supporters of President Trump insist that his record of brokering peace agreements and promoting economic development, particularly in Africa, makes a compelling case for recognition by the Nobel Committee as the 2026 award approaches.