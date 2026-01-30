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Fri, 30 Jan 2026 Headlines

I apologise for pushing military officer for disrupting live camera — Stan Dogbe

  Fri, 30 Jan 2026
I apologise for pushing military officer for disrupting live camera — Stan Dogbe

The Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Stan Dogbe, has issued an unreserved apology to a military officer after an incident at the Ghana Military Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Mr Dogbe came under intense public scrutiny after a video circulating on social media showed him physically pushing a military officer during the event. The officer, who was operating a camera, was attempting to capture images of the President when the altercation occurred.

In a Facebook post following the incident, Mr Dogbe explained that his action was triggered by what he described as repeated interruptions to a live camera feed by the officer.

“This is to apologise to my friend, Cpl Ofosu, for physically pushing him away after his repeated disruption of a live camera operator during today's ceremony,” he wrote.

He also extended his apology to other security personnel present at the event, acknowledging the need for better coordination and cooperation at official functions.

“I know he and my other friends in uniform will accept my apology as we work to enhance and improve our existing collaboration at events,” he added.

The incident, which unfolded in the presence of President John Dramani Mahama, has reignited public debate about decorum and professionalism at state ceremonies.

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Comments

nana bosompra | 1/30/2026 10:56:19 PM

The president should talk to him. why Dogbe does not want to emulate the president's humility?

Comments6
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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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