3,955 seats damaged during Milo sporting event at Baba Yara Stadium — NSA

Officials of the National Sports Authority (NSA) in the Ashanti Region have confirmed that 3,955 seats were damaged during recent Regional Inter-Schools Soccer competitions and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) events at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

In an interview with Citi Sports on Friday, January 30, Patience Sharon Adams Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the NSA, disclosed that the Ghana Education Service (GES) has begun processes to repair the broken seats.

She added that the GES has already notified the schools involved in the vandalism.

“The broken seats total 3,955 and were damaged during the Milo sporting event. Since this is state property, anyone who damages it is liable to repair it, and it is an offence to break state property.

“We have informed the TVET authorities and GES, who were the organisers of the programme, and they have been instructed to facilitate repairs or make payment for replacement,” she explained.

Patience Mensah further revealed that the NSA, in collaboration with the GES, has put security measures in place to prevent similar incidents in the future. She also advised students to take care of the facilities whenever they use them.