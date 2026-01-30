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NAIMOS confiscates arms, equipment in major anti-galamsey raids in Ahanta West

  Fri, 30 Jan 2026
Mining NAIMOS confiscates arms, equipment in major anti-galamsey raids in Ahanta West
FRI, 30 JAN 2026 1

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has seized weapons and mining equipment during large-scale operations targeting illegal mining activities in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The task force on Thursday, January 29, carried out raids at multiple galamsey sites. At around 7:30 a.m., miners were found working in a stream at Agonakrom, which flows into the Hwin River. Several pumps and pipelines along the stream were burnt by the task force.

Later at 9:25 a.m., the team raided a site known locally as “Agenda 111” in Mpohor, located about 200 metres from a plot earmarked for a hospital under the Agenda 111 project. Miners had blocked parts of the Butre River within a palm plantation and were actively mining in the water, causing environmental damage.

The miners fled upon sighting the taskforce vehicles.

Two Sany excavators found at the site were transported to the Mpohor District Office and immobilised by removing their monitors and control boards. Three water pumping machines were also seized.

Additionally, some explosives were found at the site and were disposed of by an explosive expert with the task force.

Several makeshift structures, old water pumps, and hoses were burnt at the site. The task force also destroyed several changfan machines that were in the water mining.

Following these raids, NAIMOS traced and raided the residences of the illegal miners, confiscating 7 pump-action guns, 12 BB cartridges,1 grey unregistered Toyota Hilux,1 control board, 3 radios,1 32-inch television, 3 water pumping machines

The Taskforce also conducted extensive operations along the Butre River flow line and burnt several makeshift structures and pumping machines of the local illegal miners within the Mpohor District.

The task force thereafter continued the operations at Mpohor Fiase general area, focusing on the Butre River, where it burnt several makeshift structures and changfans.

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Comments

Mr. Smith | 1/31/2026 1:37:41 AM

So NAIMOS has never confiscated gold or cash. It's always arms and galamsey operators!!

Comments1
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