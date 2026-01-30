UMaT to confer honorary doctorate on Ibrahim Mahama at 18th Special Congregation

Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama

The University of Mines and Technology UMaT in Tarkwa will on Saturday, January 31, 2026, hold its 18th Special Congregation Ceremony, during which renowned Ghanaian businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, will be honoured with an honorary doctorate for his exceptional contribution to the mining industry.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the University Auditorium in Tarkwa in the Western Region and will celebrate Mr Mahama’s outstanding leadership, innovation and lasting impact in mining and mine support services. He is widely recognised as one of the leading indigenous mine contractors operating not only in Ghana but across Africa and beyond.

President John Dramani Mahama, the elder brother of the awardee, is expected to grace the occasion as Special Guest of Honour.

Beyond the conferment of the honorary degree, the event will also feature the graduation of regular students, including postgraduate candidates, marking a significant milestone in the academic calendar of the university.

Born on January 29, 1971, in Tamale in the Northern Region, Ibrahim Mahama attended Tamale Senior High School before furthering his education at the College of North West London in the United Kingdom. He later returned home to Ghana to pursue entrepreneurial ambitions that would go on to reshape the local mining landscape.

In 1997, he established Engineers and Planners as a modest heavy equipment rental and civil engineering company. Over the years, the firm has grown into one of West Africa’s largest indigenous-owned mining and construction companies, employing thousands of people and executing major mining contracts across Ghana and the sub-region, including operations at the Tarkwa and Damang mines.

The company has since expanded beyond contract mining into mine ownership, controlling key gold concessions such as the Black Volta and Sankofa Gold Projects, a development that has significantly strengthened local participation in Ghana’s mining value chain.

Mr Mahama has also diversified his business interests into other critical sectors of the economy. These include cement manufacturing through Dzata Cement Limited, large-scale poultry production at Asutsuare Poultry Farms, and the distribution of heavy-duty vehicles through Man Bosch Ghana Limited.

His achievements in business and industry have earned him numerous honours, including African Industrialist of the Year at the African Achievers Awards in London and Mining and Engineering CEO of the Year in Ghana.

In addition to his business success, Ibrahim Mahama is noted for his philanthropic contributions, including his role as co-founder of the Joyce Tamakloe Cancer Foundation, which focuses on cancer awareness and health initiatives across the country.

Officials of UMaT say the honorary doctorate is a recognition of Mr Mahama’s remarkable role in advancing Ghana’s mining industry, creating employment opportunities and promoting strong local enterprise in a sector long dominated by multinational companies.