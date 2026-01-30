‘Vote peacefully and protect party unity’ — Patrick Boamah urges NPP delegates

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to conduct themselves peacefully as the party heads into its presidential primaries.

He stressed that unity after the polls will be crucial to the party’s chances in the 2028 general elections.

According to him, the outcome of the contest should strengthen, not divide, the party.

Speaking in a video seen by ModernGhana News, Mr Boamah called on delegates to vote freely and transparently, regardless of their preferred candidate.

He expressed hope that the process would end with a united front focused on rebuilding the party.

“My message to delegates is to go out there, vote for your choice peacefully, ensure that the process is carried out transparently, and that we come out of Saturday as a very united party,” he said.

The lawmaker further noted that the NPP cannot rely solely on its traditional support base to win future elections.

He said the party must become attractive to voters beyond its core supporters through strong messaging and practical policies.

“The NPP alone cannot win; we need the Ghanaian voter outside the party bracket to sympathise with our flag bearer, our message, our policies and programmes towards the 2028 general election,” Yaw Boamah said.

Meanwhile, more than 200,000 delegates are expected to vote at the NPP’s presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, January 31.

Five aspirants are contesting the race: Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.