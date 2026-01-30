Akufo-Addo-led NPP gov’t did not apply common sense in several decisions — A Plus

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has criticised the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over what he describes as poor and illogical decision-making.

He argued that several policies under the previous administration harmed the country instead of improving economic conditions.

According to him, the lack of practical reasoning in governance contributed significantly to Ghana’s challenges under the previous administration.

A Plus cited the banking sector clean-up as a clear example of what he termed misplaced priorities and poor judgement.

He questioned why the government chose to collapse some banks and spend more public funds than was required to stabilise and consolidate them.

“How can a government decide that it is going to collapse banks and spend more money to consolidate them than the banks needed to survive? Does that make any common sense?” he asked.

Speaking on Accra-based GHOne TV on Friday, January 30, the lawmaker contrasted the Akufo-Addo administration with the current John Mahama-led government, which he said is taking a more practical approach to governance.

He claimed that recent policy decisions under President Mahama are already yielding positive results and restoring public confidence.

“People can see the common-sense approach to issues. Under the NPP, a lot of common sense was not applied, but now Ghanaians are seeing practical decisions that are working,” A Plus noted.