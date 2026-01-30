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Fri, 30 Jan 2026 NPP

There’s no internal democracy in NPP; it has turned into ‘moneycracy’ — Nyaho-Tamakloe

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
There’s no internal democracy in NPP; it has turned into ‘moneycracy’ — Nyaho-Tamakloe

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has criticised the party’s internal election processes.

According to him, leadership positions in the NPP are increasingly determined by financial power rather than merit.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, January 30, he argued that this practice has produced incompetent leaders and is steering the party towards decline.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe also expressed concern over the party’s decision to elect a flagbearer before electing new executives.

“There is no internal democracy until play. This is very dangerous. There is the need for a credible, transparent and fair primaries,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

He further stressed that electing top leaders before grassroots positions encourages manipulation and exploitation.

According to him, this undermines the integrity of the party and risks eroding the trust of members.

“How do you pick the top before you come to the bottom when you have been badly boosted in emulation, manipulation, or even monetization of delegates? Weakens a political party. They have to be careful,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Over 200,000 delegates are expected to vote at the NPP’s presidential primaries slated for tomorrow, Saturday, January 31.

Five aspirants are contesting the race: Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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