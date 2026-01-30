Volta ECG, Ghana Fire Service strengthen collaboration on safety, bushfire prevention

The Regional General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta Region, Ms. Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, has paid a working visit to the Regional Fire Commander, ACFO II Joseph Tetteh Freeman, at the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Regional Office as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration between the two institutions.

During a brief meeting, Ms. Jatoe-Kaleo reaffirmed ECG’s commitment to working closely with the Fire Service to further improve the already existing cordial relationship, especially during the current harmattan season, which is characterised by some incidence of bushfires and fire outbreaks.

She expressed appreciation to the Ghana National Fire Service for the continuous support rendered to ECG across the districts, particularly in responding to fire incidents involving electrical installations.

She also requested that the Service periodically organise fire safety education sessions and drills for ECG staff to better equip them with practical knowledge and skills in fire prevention and emergency response.

In response, ACFO II Joseph Tetteh Freeman expressed gratitude to the ECG management for the visit and described it as timely and necessary. He emphasised the importance of close collaboration, noting that ECG is often the first point of contact during fire outbreaks, especially where electricity is involved, making coordination between the two institutions critical.

He further indicated that the Fire Service would intensify public education on bushfire prevention during the harmattan season and had already directed district commanders to step up community engagement and awareness creation within their respective areas.

In another development, Ms. Jatoe-Kaleo took the opportunity to commend all District Fire Commanders for their dedication and commitment to duty in their various districts.

She assured them of ECG’s unwavering commitment to safety, bushfire prevention, and public education, stressing that safeguarding lives, property, and critical electricity infrastructure remains a shared responsibility.

The meeting was attended by Ing. Godfrey Awuku, Regional Engineer of ECG; ADO I Hope Bedzrah, Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service; and DO II Yela Kotoku, Regional Human Resource Officer of the Fire Service.

The visit underscores the mutual commitment of ECG and the Ghana National Fire Service to enhance safety, prevent fire outbreaks, and protect communities across the Volta and Oti Regions through strong inter-agency collaboration.