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Court grants Fire Oja GH¢50,000 bail for defaming Mzbel

By DC Kwame Kwakye
General News Court grants Fire Oja GH¢50,000 bail for defaming Mzbel
FRI, 30 JAN 2026

The founder and leader of Zion Prayer Ministries International, Prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as ‘Fire Oja,’ has been granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties in a defamation lawsuit filed by veteran musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known professionally as Mzbel.

Following a hearing at the Adenta District Court on Friday, January 30, 2026, Mzbel expressed confidence in the judicial process via a statement shared on her official Facebook page.

“Today, I appeared before the court in relation to a defamation matter arising from statements made about me on social media,” she stated.

She noted, “The court proceedings went smoothly. The accused, Fire Oja, was granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000, with two sureties.”

Mzbel emphasized that she initiated the legal action to defend her reputation. “I initiated this action to protect my name, reputation, and professional work,” the statement read.

The musician affirmed her faith in Ghana’s judicial system, stating, “This matter is currently before the court, and I have full confidence in the judicial process.” Out of respect for the court, she has chosen to refrain from further public commentary on the substance of the case.

She concluded by appealing to the media and the public to allow the legal process to run its course without interference.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: dc-kwame-kwakye

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