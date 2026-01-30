Ghana Water Limited pays courtesy call on ECG

The new Regional Engineer of Ghana Water Limited Volta Region (GWL), Ing. Emmanuel Johnson, today paid a working visit to the Regional General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta Region Ms. Christina Jatoe-Kaleo.

The visit provided an opportunity for both heads to engage in fruitful discussions on issues relating to their respective operations and to explore ways of strengthening collaboration for a harmonious and productive year ahead.

Welcoming the delegation, Ms. Jatoe-Kaleo, congratulated Ing. Johnson on his appointment and used the opportunity to appeal to Ghana Water Limited to help reduce its indebtedness to ECG, noting that GWL is one of the company’s major debtors.

In response, Ing. Emmanuel Johnson acknowledged the outstanding debt and appealed for the matter to be handled at the Head Office level of both institutions to allow for an amicable resolution.

He further acknowledged recommendations earlier made by ECG, Volta Region regarding changes to the tap settings of transformers at Ghana Water Limited’s head works.

According to him, GWL’s Head Office has responded positively to the recommendations, and he expressed his appreciation to ECG for the technical support.

Ing. Johnson was accompanied by Ing. Radford Djan Amu, Regional Production Manager.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both institutions to strengthen cooperation in the interest of efficient service delivery to the public.