Whoever wins NPP flagbearer race will struggle to unite the party — Nyaho Tamakloe

Ghanaian statesman and founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has cautioned that reuniting the party after its 2026 flagbearer election will be an uphill task.

The NPP is set to elect its next presidential candidate on Saturday, January 31, with more than 200,000 delegates expected to vote across 333 polling centres nationwide.

Five aspirants are contesting the race; Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Bryan Acheampong and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

The campaign period has been marked by exchanges among aspirants and their supporters, raising concerns about post-election unity.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, January 30, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe argued that the divisions created during the race will not easily heal.

He claimed that attempts to impose a particular candidate on the party could worsen the situation and alienate key grassroots supporters.

“Whoever wins tomorrow, particularly those they are trying to impose on the party, will find it extremely difficult to get the party together,” he said.

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe further stressed that the party may be forced to return to the grassroots to rebuild its structures and credibility.

He described such a process as costly and time-consuming, explaining that it could weaken the party’s preparedness for the next general election.

“The party will have to go back to its roots and develop itself from the grassroots again, and that would be a waste of time, if not money and resources,” he noted.