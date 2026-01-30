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Fri, 30 Jan 2026 NPP

NPP flagbearer race: ‘Our opponents will exploit any divisions’ — Boakye Agyarko advises

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP flagbearer race: ‘Our opponents will exploit any divisions’ — Boakye Agyarko advises

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has urged party members to protect the unity of the party as it goes into its presidential primaries tomorrow, Saturday, January 31, 2026.

He cautioned that any cracks emerging from the contest could be taken advantage of by political opponents ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The former Energy Minister made the appeal in a video message addressed to party members and shared on Friday.

In the message, he reminded delegates that the primaries go beyond choosing a flagbearer and represent a defining moment for the future of the party.

He stressed that discipline, fairness and good conduct before, during and after the polls are critical to maintaining the NPP’s core values.

“Our opponents will exploit any divisions, but together, we are unstoppable,” Boakye Agyarko noted.

“Tomorrow’s vote is not just an election, but a test of our unity, an opportunity for renewal and a defining moment for the future of our beloved party,” he added.

He further appealed to candidates and supporters to accept the outcome of the primaries in good faith and rally behind the eventual winner.

According to him, post-election conduct will be just as important as the voting process itself.

He cautioned that internal divisions could weaken the party’s chances of returning to power.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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