Let’s use seized illegal mining machines and equipment to promote prison agriculture project — Baffoe-Bonnie

Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) has called on the government to release and use the confiscated illegal mining equipment and machines to support agriculture project of the prison service.

She emphasised that the service needed the seized excavators and drilling machines to enhance the agricultural projects being undertaken by the prison service.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie made the call when she interacted with Miss Charity Gardiner, the Ahafo Regional Minister at Goaso, as part of her visit to the Ahafo Region.

She said the service was doing its best to reshape the public’s perception about the GPS, calling for support towards organizing periodic in-service training for service personnel, improving security and formal recognition.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie explained that her visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration between the GPS and the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to advance prison reforms and welfare initiatives.

She said the GPS also required assistance to tackle its infrastructure challenges, saying that the service needed support to construct proper perimeter walls to upgrade the local prison facility in the region to the required specification and standard.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie said presently the GPS was collaborating with the Zoomlion Company Limited, a waste management and sanitation firm for improved sanitation and called on the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to improve sanitation and waste management in their respective areas.

Earlier, Ms Gardiner said the Ahafo region also needed female prisons for correctional and gender-sensitive custodial services.

GNA