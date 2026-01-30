ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Let’s use seized illegal mining machines and equipment to promote prison agriculture project — Baffoe-Bonnie

  Fri, 30 Jan 2026
Social News Let’s use seized illegal mining machines and equipment to promote prison agriculture project — Baffoe-Bonnie
FRI, 30 JAN 2026

Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) has called on the government to release and use the confiscated illegal mining equipment and machines to support agriculture project of the prison service.

She emphasised that the service needed the seized excavators and drilling machines to enhance the agricultural projects being undertaken by the prison service.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie made the call when she interacted with Miss Charity Gardiner, the Ahafo Regional Minister at Goaso, as part of her visit to the Ahafo Region.

She said the service was doing its best to reshape the public’s perception about the GPS, calling for support towards organizing periodic in-service training for service personnel, improving security and formal recognition.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie explained that her visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration between the GPS and the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to advance prison reforms and welfare initiatives.

She said the GPS also required assistance to tackle its infrastructure challenges, saying that the service needed support to construct proper perimeter walls to upgrade the local prison facility in the region to the required specification and standard.

Mrs Baffoe-Bonnie said presently the GPS was collaborating with the Zoomlion Company Limited, a waste management and sanitation firm for improved sanitation and called on the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to improve sanitation and waste management in their respective areas.

Earlier, Ms Gardiner said the Ahafo region also needed female prisons for correctional and gender-sensitive custodial services.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Police arrest six men accused of impersonating security operatives in Agona Swedru Police arrest six men accused of impersonating security operatives in Agona Swed...

2 hours ago

Ghana mission in South Africa urges nationals to avoid non-essential travel amid xenophobic tensions Ghana mission in South Africa urges nationals to avoid non-essential travel amid...

2 hours ago

Claim of finding fresh evidence against Hanan and wife false — Dame Claim of finding fresh evidence against Hanan and wife false — Dame

2 hours ago

Donald Trump will visit Ghana before Mahama’s term ends — Prophet Testimony predicts Donald Trump will visit Ghana before Mahama’s term ends — Prophet Testimony pred...

2 hours ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Charles Amissah report recommendations will be implemented — Health Minister ass...

3 hours ago

I created a monster with my mouth – Man cries after challenging younger brother’s academic record 'I created a monster with my mouth' – Man cries after challenging younger brothe...

3 hours ago

Kufuor and Otumfuo exchanging pleasantries 'Otumfuo carries special spiritual powers' — Kufuor recounts how Asantehene ‘pre...

3 hours ago

The founder of Wordlight Revival Centre, Prophet Clement Testimony Ghanaian prophet says he can stop rain, knows the next presidential candidates

3 hours ago

Ghana petitions AU over xenophobic attacks in South Africa Ghana petitions AU over xenophobic attacks in South Africa

3 hours ago

NPP northern caucus demands resignation of Greater Accra Minister over ‘transfer to the North’ comment NPP northern caucus demands resignation of Greater Accra Minister over ‘transfer...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line