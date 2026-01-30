UDS and UCC UTAG chapters back calls for removal of GTEC boss, Deputy

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) chapters at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the University for Development Studies (UDS) have joined calls for the resignation or removal of the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, and his Deputy, Prof Augustine Ocloo.

This follow an earlier ultimatum by the University of Ghana (UG) chapter of UTAG, which accused the GTEC leadership of administrative overreach and arbitrary directives that undermine university autonomy.

UTAG-UG warned that failure by the two to step down by January 31, 2026, would trigger petitions and possible industrial action.

UTAG-UG had argued that GTEC has strayed from its regulatory mandate, citing directives on retirements, post-retirement contracts and accreditation issues, which it said have created an unfriendly environment for staff and students and weakened internal governance structures.

Backing that position, UTAG-UCC said its demand is based on what it described as repeated conduct by the GTEC leadership that promotes arbitrariness and coercive regulation across public universities.

The association said the situation has destabilised institutions and eroded trust in tertiary education governance.

“Regulation must never become coercive control, and oversight must never become an instrument of intimidation, arbitrariness, or the back-door erosion of academic freedom,” UTAG-UCC said in its statement issued after an emergency meeting on January 28.

In a separate statement on January 29, UTAG-UDS said it had fully reviewed and endorsed the calls for the resignation of the GTEC Director-General and his Deputy, citing what it called far-reaching consequences of GTEC’s current leadership for public universities, especially multi-campus institutions.

“The actions, posture, and regulatory conduct of the current leadership of GTEC have had direct, adverse, and far-reaching consequences for public universities across the country,” the UDS chapter said.

They pointed to challenges with post-retirement engagements, governance authority and conditions of service.

The chapters have called on government to urgently operationalise Act 1023 with a clear Legislative Instrument to protect institutional autonomy and restore stability in Ghana’s tertiary education sector.