The Silent Price of the Hustle: Why Ghanaian youth are reaching breaking points – Eno Safo writes

With over 60% of young people reporting psychological distress, the relentless pressure to “make it” is fueling a national mental health emergency.

Behind the glossy Instagram photos and the high-energy streets of Accra lies a growing crisis: a generation that is exhausted before it has even reached its prime.

For young Ghanaians under 30, the transition into adulthood has become a constant endurance test characterized by systemic economic failure and a toxic work ethic.

Recent data suggests that this pressure has reached a critical threshold, with nearly 62% of Ghanaian youth reporting moderate to high levels of psychological distress.

The Trap of “Hustle Culture” and Social Media

At the heart of this deterioration is a modern work ethic known as hustle culture, which equates an individual’s personal worth solely with their productivity and financial success.

This culture is amplified by social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, which serve as “highlight reels” showcasing curated successes while hiding the underlying debt and struggle.

Constant exposure to these distorted perceptions of reality creates a cycle of social comparison, making young people feel inadequate or unaccomplished if they aren’t constantly achieving. This search for validation triggers a dopamine-dependent loop that reinforces addictive behaviors and makes it difficult to manage real-life emotions.

Economic Survival as a Stressor

For many, the “hustle” isn’t a choice; it is a matter of survival in an economy where the national youth unemployment rate stands at approximately 39%. For those who do find work, entry-level salaries often fail to cover basic costs like transportation and rent, forcing young adults to remain dependent on parents longer than planned.

The popular phrase “Adulthood na scam” has emerged as a cultural coping mechanism, reflecting the immense weight of supporting extended families while maintaining a visible facade of success.

In certain regions, this sense of exclusion and professional limbo has even been identified as a primary driver of vulnerability to radicalization.

A Crisis in Early Careers

The first five years of professional life have become a high-risk period for burnout, particularly in high-stakes fields. Research shows that junior health workers are 26.8 times more likely to experience burnout than their more seasoned colleagues due to intense workloads and resource scarcity.

The teaching profession faces a similar emergency, with 40% to 50% of novice teachers leaving the profession within their first five years, citing overwhelming workloads and low pay. Even those providing mental health support are not immune; over 41% of community-based mental health professionals in Ghana report clinically significant levels of anxiety.

The Treatment and Knowledge Gap

Despite the rising distress, a massive 98% treatment gap for mental disorders exists in Ghana. This gap is sustained by chronic underfunding, as the national government allocates less than 1.4% of its health budget to mental health.

Furthermore, there is a profound “knowledge deficit,” where only 25% of young Ghanaians possess an adequate understanding of common conditions like depression or anxiety. This lack of literacy means many suffer in silence, often attributing their clinical exhaustion to supernatural causes or personal failures rather than seeking medical help.

A Rising National Emergency

The consequences of this silent struggle are stark: Ghana recorded a 40% increase in suicide deaths between 2023 and 2024, with over 1,100 attempts recorded in a single year.

As we continue to celebrate the “no sleep” culture and scroll through the successes of our peers, we must ask ourselves: Is the life we are building worth the peace we are losing?

When we say we are “managing,” are we truly surviving, or are we just waiting for the next breakdown