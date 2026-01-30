Never Again: Why Ghana Must Guard Against the Return of NPP Misrule

For decades, Ghana’s democracy has been tested by two competing visions of governance. On one side, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has consistently demonstrated that government can and must deliver essential services to its people. On the other, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has clung to an ideology of “property owning democracy,” insisting that government has no business doing business. The results of these two approaches are clear: when the NDC governs, institutions are revived and citizens benefit; when the NPP takes over, collapse and decline follow.

The Pattern of Decline Under NPP

- Ghana Airways: Thriving under President Rawlings, but sold off and collapsed under privatization.

- STC Transport: Once vibrant, but weakened and overtaken by private operators under NPP stewardship.

- Ghana Water Company: Outsourced to Aqua Vitens Rand Limited under President Kufuor, which failed to expand capacity. It took President Mills to terminate the contract and restore potable water to communities like Adenta.

- Tema Oil Refinery (TOR): Saddled with losses under NPP, nearly collapsing NIB. Revived under Mills with the TOR recovery levy, functional under Mahama, but again run down under Akufo-Addo.

- Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG): Handed to PDS under Akufo-Addo, which failed to account for even three months of operations.

- Metro Mass Transit: Over 300 buses sold off for paltry sums, leaving ordinary Ghanaians stranded.

Each of these examples reveals the same pattern: privatization, neglect, and collapse under NPP.

The NDC Difference

- Revival of TOR: President Mills and later Mahama ensured profitability and stability.

- Water Expansion: Mills’ intervention brought potable water to Adenta for the first time.

- Innovation in Utilities: Mahama pioneered sea water treatment for drinking, expanding Ghana’s resilience.

- Grassroots Accountability: Current Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson demonstrates a people-first approach, visiting markets before budgets are set, ensuring policies reflect real Ghanaian needs.

The NDC’s philosophy is clear: government must protect and strengthen public institutions, not sell them off cheaply to private interests.

The Call to Action

Ghanaians must recognize the cycle. Each time the NPP is entrusted with power, the development clock is set back. Institutions collapse, resources are mismanaged, and citizens suffer. Each time the NDC governs, services are restored, innovations are introduced, and dignity is returned to the ordinary Ghanaian.

This is not just about party politics—it is about safeguarding Ghana’s future. Never again should the NPP be allowed to derail our democracy and undermine our progress. The evidence is overwhelming, the pattern undeniable.

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The choice before us is stark: a democracy that empowers citizens through strong public institutions, or one that strips them of their rights in the name of privatization. Ghana deserves leadership that cares, leadership that builds, leadership that protects. That leadership is found in the NDC.

Let us unite, educate, and mobilize. Never again should the NPP see power in Ghana’s democracy.

Here’s a bold, civic-minded message crafted as a direct address to the NPP—framed with clarity, dignity, and strategic provocation. It’s styled as a public statement or editorial message that could be used in a campaign, publication, or coalition platform:

Message to the NPP: Stay in Opposition, Do Your Business There

To the leadership and faithful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP),

Ghana has endured enough. Your unwavering belief in “property owning democracy”—a doctrine that insists government has no business doing business—has repeatedly proven disastrous for our public institutions and the ordinary Ghanaian.

You privatize what should be protected. You sell off what should be strengthened. You dismantle what generations built with sacrifice and hope.

From Ghana Airways to STC, from ECG to TOR, from Metro Mass to Ghana Water, your legacy is one of collapse, outsourcing, and neglect. You’ve turned governance into a clearance sale, and public service into private profit.

But here’s the truth: Ghana is not a business. Ghana is a nation. And the people deserve leadership that builds, not brokers.

So we say this with clarity and conviction:

Stay in opposition. Do your business under the favorable policies of NDC governments—where stability, infrastructure, and public trust are restored.

Let the NDC govern for the people. Let the NPP profit in peace. That is the only arrangement that has ever worked for Ghana.

Never again should the NPP be entrusted with the reins of power. You’ve had your turn. Ghana cannot afford another.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Citizens for Accountability and Civic Dignity

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]