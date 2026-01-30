Banks urged to brace for post-IMF risks as Ghana exits programme in August

The Ghana Association of Banks has cautioned financial institutions to prepare for emerging risks as Ghana is expected to exit the International Monetary Fund Extended Credit Facility programme in August 2026.

According to the Association, the withdrawal of external programme support could expose the banking sector to new pressures, even as macroeconomic indicators continue to improve. While recent stabilisation efforts have boosted confidence and created space for credit growth, the Association warned that the operating environment could become more volatile once IMF backing ends.

It identified potential fluctuations in global interest rates, the risk of capital flow reversals and renewed pressures on the cedi as key threats that could tighten liquidity and increase funding costs across the banking system. Such external shocks, the Association noted, could strain bank balance sheets if not anticipated and managed effectively.

To safeguard the sector, banks have been urged to strengthen risk management systems, uphold prudent lending practices and diversify their portfolios, with a focus on infrastructure financing and other high-growth sectors of the economy. The Association stressed that discipline and caution will be essential to preserving financial stability in the post-programme period.

The Ghana Association of Banks is also projecting single-digit inflation throughout 2026, supported by continued fiscal discipline as the IMF-supported programme winds down. It said the outlook is reinforced by stronger external reserves, tight monetary policy and ongoing fiscal consolidation, but warned that inflationary pressures could re-emerge once external support ends.

Inflation’s sharp decline to 5.4 percent in 2025, the Association noted, reflects a strong disinflation phase driven by tight monetary conditions, fiscal restraint and relative exchange rate stability.

Looking beyond 2026, the Association stressed that sustaining low inflation will depend on anchoring expectations, maintaining fiscal discipline and addressing structural challenges such as food inflation and import dependence to prevent a resurgence in price pressures.