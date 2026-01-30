Ministerial Appointments and Ghana’s Constitution: A Call to Action

Understanding the Constitutional Provision

Article 78(1) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution states: “The President shall appoint such number of Ministers of State as may be necessary for the efficient running of the State, but not less than half of them shall be appointed from among Members of Parliament.” This provision legally binds the Executive to draw the majority of its ministerial team from Parliament.

Why This Matters

- Executive–Legislative Linkage: Ensures cooperation between Parliament and the Executive by embedding MPs in ministerial roles.

- Political Stability: Helps the ruling government secure parliamentary support for its policies.

- Cost-saving Argument: Reduces the need to appoint outsiders, since MPs already receive state salaries.

The Challenges

- Weakening Separation of Powers: Critics argue that this blurs the line between Legislature and Executive, undermining Parliament’s independence.

- Overburdening MPs: Serving simultaneously as legislators and ministers dilutes their effectiveness in both roles.

- Oversight Compromise: MPs serving as ministers may prioritize executive loyalty over legislative scrutiny.

Comparative Lessons in Context

Looking beyond Ghana, different countries have adopted varying constitutional approaches to ministerial appointments. These comparisons help us see both the strengths and weaknesses of our system:

- Ghana: The Constitution requires that at least half of ministers must be appointed from Parliament.

- This creates strong executive–legislative cooperation.

- However, it weakens the separation of powers and limits Parliament’s independence.

- United Kingdom: Ministers must be drawn from either the House of Commons or the House of Lords.

- This reflects the parliamentary system, where the executive is directly accountable to the legislature.

- It ensures cohesion but also ties ministerial power tightly to party politics.

- United States: Cabinet members cannot be members of Congress.

- This enforces a clear separation of powers.

- It strengthens legislative oversight but can sometimes lead to political gridlock between the executive and legislature.

Recommendations for Reform

1. Constitutional Amendment: Consider revising Article 78(1) to reduce or eliminate the requirement that ministers be MPs, strengthening separation of powers.

2. Strengthen Parliamentary Oversight: Establish mechanisms to ensure MPs retain independence even when serving as ministers.

3. Public Education: Civic education campaigns should inform citizens about the implications of this constitutional provision.

4. Civil Society Mobilization: Encourage advocacy groups to push for reforms that balance efficiency with accountability.

Call to Action

Ghanaians must recognize that constitutional design shapes governance outcomes. While Article 78(1) was intended to foster cooperation, it has also weakened Parliament’s oversight role. Citizens, civil society, and policymakers should:

Demand reforms that protect the independence of Parliament.

Engage in public discourse to ensure accountability.

Support initiatives that strengthen democratic institutions.

The time has come to revisit Ghana’s constitutional framework on ministerial appointments. By reforming Article 78(1), Ghana can strike a better balance between cooperation and accountability, ensuring that Parliament remains a robust check on executive power. This is not just a legal issue—it is a civic duty. Let us act together to safeguard our democracy.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]