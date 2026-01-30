OSP probes 16 oil marketing companies over alleged fuel diversion

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has revealed that it is investigating 16 Oil Marketing Companies over the alleged diversion of marine gas oil and gas oil products lifted in 2023 and 2024.

The disclosure is contained in the OSP’s 2025 Half Yearly Report, released in December 2025 and signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

According to the report, the investigations centre on suspected corruption and corruption related offences linked to the alleged diversion of petroleum products officially lifted during the period under review.

The companies under investigation include Big Energy, Energetic Petroleum, Goodness Energy, Jet Petroleum, Kabore Oil, La Clem Ghana, Maxx Energy, Moari Oil Company, N3, Naagamni Ghana Ltd., Onxyma Company, Petro Sankofa, Plus Energy, Quantum Petroleum, Sotei Energy and West Port Petroleum.

The report further disclosed that the OSP is also probing a separate case involving the suspected diversion of condensate products lifted from the Ghana Gas Plant at Atuabo in 2024. The condensate was intended for delivery to the Tema Oil Refinery.

That investigation involves Maranatha Oil Services, which is suspected of diverting the products using five vehicles registered to R.B.A. Goodness Enterprise.

The OSP said the investigations form part of its sustained efforts to combat corruption and safeguard state resources within the petroleum and energy sector.