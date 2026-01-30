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Fri, 30 Jan 2026 Feature Article

NDC Achievements and the Call for Truth in Ghana’s Political Discourse

NDC Achievements and the Call for Truth in Ghana’s Political Discourse

In recent weeks, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director for the Bawumia Campaign, claimed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not introduced any life-changing programme or policy in the past twelve months. This statement, widely circulated in the media, deserves careful scrutiny. Civic education requires that citizens are informed with facts, not propaganda. This article outlines the NDC’s achievements, policies, and commitments over the past year, and calls on political actors to speak truthfully to Ghanaians.

Governance and Institutional Reforms

Strengthening institutions: The NDC has emphasized reforms to restore efficiency and rebuild public trust in governance.

Transparency and accountability: The party has reaffirmed its commitment to anti-corruption measures and citizen engagement.

Public trust initiatives: Through speeches and policy outlines, the NDC has consistently highlighted the importance of accountable governance.

Economic Stabilization and Social Protection

Economic management: The NDC has outlined strategies to stabilize inflation, improve fiscal discipline, and support local businesses.

Social protection: Efforts to expand safety nets for vulnerable populations have been signaled, ensuring inclusivity in economic recovery.

Job creation: Policies aimed at empowering local enterprise and youth employment have been advanced.

Climate and Environmental Action
Updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs): Ghana’s climate commitments include 19 policy actions across 10 priority areas:

Food and landscape restoration

  • Smart communities and sustainable mobility
  • Disaster risk management and early warning systems
  • Sustainable energy transition and responsible production

Emission reduction targets: Ghana aims to cut 8.5 MtCO₂e by 2025 and 24.6 MtCO₂e by 2030.

Investment mobilization: Implementation costs are estimated between USD 9.3–15.5 billion, with international partnerships supporting climate finance.

International Partnerships
UNDP-supported NDC Support Programme: The NDC government has worked with international partners to catalyze climate investment and foster sustainable development.

Global leadership: Ghana’s commitments position the country as a responsible actor in global climate governance.

What the NDC Stands For

  • Core Pillars
  • Details
  • Social Democracy

Advocates inclusive development, equity, and protection for the vulnerable.

Accountable Governance
Promotes transparency, anti-corruption, and institutional reform.

Climate Leadership
Commits to global climate goals through national policy and partnerships.

Economic Empowerment
Supports local enterprise, job creation, and fiscal stability.

Recommendations for Civic Discourse

Truth over propaganda: Political actors must prioritize facts over partisan rhetoric.

Citizen education: Media and civil society should highlight verifiable achievements and hold leaders accountable.

Balanced debate: Both ruling and opposition parties should be assessed on their policies, not slogans.

Youth engagement: Young Ghanaians must be empowered to critically evaluate political claims.

The claim that the NDC has not introduced any life-changing programme in the past year is misleading. From governance reforms to climate commitments and economic stabilization, the NDC has advanced policies that matter. Civic education demands that Ghanaians are informed with facts, not propaganda. Dennis Miracles Aboagye and other political communicators must speak truthfully to the people, ensuring that public discourse strengthens democracy rather than undermines it.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie‑Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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