The Supreme Court of Ghana’s dismissal of the Attorney-General’s review application in the Kwabena Adu Boahene case has reaffirmed the judiciary’s independence and the strength of democratic institutions. This ruling, delivered by a 6–1 majority with Justice Kulendi dissenting, underscores the resilience of Ghana’s legal system in protecting human rights and the rule of law.

Background of the Case

The Attorney-General sought to broaden prosecutorial disclosure obligations by revisiting the Court’s interpretation of the Practice Direction on Further Disclosures. The Court rejected this attempt, maintaining that disclosure obligations are limited to materials already in the prosecution’s possession and directly connected to the case.

Judicial Independence and Rule of Law

Majority Ruling (6–1): The Court upheld its earlier stance, ensuring prosecutorial powers remain within constitutional limits.

Human Rights Protection: The ruling prevents potential abuses of power, safeguarding individuals from unfair demands during prosecution.

Institutional Strength: Ghana’s democratic institutions continue to prove their independence and maturity.

Leadership Styles and Democratic Accountability

The ruling also invites reflection on Ghana’s political leadership. For many observers, the difference in approaches between the two major parties is clear:

NDC Leadership – For the People: The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is often characterized by its supporters as prioritizing grassroots empowerment, social inclusion, and policies that directly address the needs of ordinary citizens.

NPP Leadership – For the Elitist: The New Patriotic Party (NPP), by contrast, is frequently criticized by opponents as favoring elite interests, with policies that appear more aligned with business, privileged groups, and top-down governance.

Why This Contrast Matters

The Supreme Court’s decision reinforces the importance of independent institutions that can check any government, regardless of party. Citizens must remain vigilant in assessing whether leadership truly serves the people or caters to narrower interests. In this way, the ruling becomes not only a legal milestone but also a reminder of the values that should guide Ghana’s democracy: inclusivity, fairness, and accountability.

A Civic Prayer for Ghana’s Transformation

O Lord of Nations, Keeper of Justice and Builder of Peoples,We lift Ghana before You, asking for wisdom, courage, and discipline to chart a new path.

May our leaders be granted the clarity to govern with vision, as Singapore once did, turning discipline into prosperity and foresight into national pride.

May our institutions remain strong and independent, ensuring that the rule of law protects every citizen, rich or poor.

May our people embrace unity, hard work, and innovation, so that Ghana may rise as an enviable icon of Africa and the world.

May our democracy mature into a system that empowers leaders to serve with integrity, transparency, and devotion to the common good.

We pray that Ghana will go the way of Singapore—not by imitation, but by inspiration—adapting lessons of discipline, planning, and accountability to our own soil, culture, and destiny.

And may every leader, including President John Dramani Mahama, be guided by the spirit of service, so that Ghana’s transformation will be remembered as a triumph of people-centered leadership and national dignity.

Amen.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in the Kwabena Adu Boahene case is a victory for democracy, human rights, and judicial independence. It also highlights the ongoing debate about leadership styles in Ghana’s political landscape. As citizens reflect on these differences, the ruling serves as a reminder that strong institutions are the bedrock of a just and inclusive society.

Democracy is working. Human rights are working. The rule of law is working. Stronger and independent institutions are working. 💪

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie‑Nungua

[email protected]