Akufo-Addo is a liability; he should take a back seat from NPP — Arthur Kennedy

Veteran politician and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Arthur Kennedy, has taken a swipe at former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He described the immediate past President as an electoral liability who needs to step aside from the party for the sake of its cohesion.

The former President has called on NPP members to maintain unity and peace during and after the party’s upcoming flagbearer contest.

Speaking at a peace pact signing ceremony in Accra on Thursday, January 22, Mr. Akufo-Addo urged party members to put the party’s interest above individual ambitions, noting that the NPP is bigger than any one person.

The primaries are scheduled for Saturday, January 31, with more than 200,000 delegates expected to vote.

However, speaking on Accra-based TV3 on Thursday, January 29, the one-time NPP flagbearer aspirant said the former President has contradicted his own words.

“Nana Addo is a liability to the party, and the earlier he takes a back seat, the better. And not only that, his words are inconsistent with his actions. He has divided the party more than any leader in our recent history. So he cannot preach unity and be taken seriously,” Dr. Kennedy said.

He further criticized Akufo-Addo for allegedly imposing former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the party in 2024 and for refusing to dismiss former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta despite widespread calls.

“What he did was divide the party and tie its hands behind its back by foisting Dr. Bawumia on the party. At that time, he could have preached unity. He didn’t.

“He was also the person who refused to sack Ken Ofori-Atta, who is now an albatross around the neck of the party,” Dr. Kennedy stated.