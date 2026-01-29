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Ghana to revive national airline within a year — Transport Minister

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Maritime, Port & Aviation Ghana to revive national airline within a year — Transport Minister
THU, 29 JAN 2026 1

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has announced plans to revive Ghana’s national airline within the next 12 months.

The announcement comes as part of efforts to improve regional connectivity, boost trade, and create employment opportunities across the country.

Ghana Airways, the former national carrier, ceased operations in 2004 and was officially liquidated in 2005 following financial and operational challenges, including millions of dollar debts.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Air Tanzania flights in Ghana on Thursday, January 29, the minister said a dedicated task force has been set up to oversee the re-establishment of the airline.

“Previous attempts did not come to fruition, but I am of the firm belief and with the strong heart that under his word Excellency President Mahama, we have put up a task force.

“The task force is working, and I’m telling you, within the next period of 12 months, we will be celebrating Ghana airline flying to the rest of the world,” he said.

The minister expressed optimism that the new airline would strengthen Ghana’s aviation sector and regional connectivity, citing recent improvements in airport facilities.

“Over the years, we have improved upon our facilities and our airports. This terminal we are standing under was done under his watch, Excellency, President Mahama. I am telling you that this time round, we are going to re-establish a national airline, and you will soon see it,” he noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 1/29/2026 5:17:23 PM

Good. Let's create a total new name and version.' Ghana Overseas Airways Corporation' G.O.A.C. We need a new catch phrase .

Comments1
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