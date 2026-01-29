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NHIA intensifies fight against illegal payments

By Shaniece Palm II Contributor
Health Photo credit: Nyarko Danso & Isaac Marano Hagan
THU, 29 JAN 2026
Photo credit: Nyarko Danso & Isaac Marano Hagan

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling illegal payments within the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as it prepares to implement a major tariff increase in 2026.

The Chief Executive of the Authority, Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, said illegal charges remain a key challenge undermining the Scheme and must be addressed alongside the planned 120 percent tariff increment.

He made this known during a courtesy visit to the World Health Organization (WHO) Ghana Country Office in Accra on Tuesday.

Dr. Bampoe explained that the tariff adjustment is aimed at responding to concerns from healthcare providers over low and unrealistic reimbursement rates.

The WHO Ghana Country Representative, Dr. Fiona Braka, said the engagement was to help align Ghana’s NHIS with the regional vision for Universal Health Coverage and promote the country’s health financing model across Africa.

Meanwhile, Acting Director for Claims at the NHIA, Dr. Abigail Derkyi-Kwarteng, highlighted Free Primary Healthcare as a key pillar of Ghana’s health system, noting that it supports access to essential services and links patients to the NHIS and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund for high-cost conditions.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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