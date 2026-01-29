Livable wages and skills development key to Ghana’s growth — Dr. Adutwum

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, has pledged to implement economic reforms that guarantee livable salaries for Ghanaian workers if elected President.

The former Education Minister said his vision is to ensure that workers earn enough to meet their basic needs and improve their standard of living, stressing that decent wages are key to national development.

Addressing the media in Accra on Thursday, January 29, Dr. Adutwum said Ghana must move beyond survival-level pay to salaries that allow workers to care for their families and plan for the future.

“I believe that our nation must ensure that workers have livable wages. Livable wages are wages that take care of you and your family,” he said.

He explained that such wages should make it possible for workers to pay school fees and eventually own assets such as homes and cars, as seen in countries that have successfully reduced poverty.

“Ghanaians must prosper, and we need to increase productivity for the prosperity to happen,” Dr. Adutwum noted.

The NPP flagbearer aspirant said his government would invest heavily in skills training, particularly in information technology, to boost productivity and equip workers for modern jobs.

He noted that workers would be supported with training opportunities to help them add value at their workplaces.

Dr. Adutwum also described poverty levels in the country as worrying, pointing to the number of working Ghanaians who remain poor, and pledged to make poverty eradication a central goal of his presidency.