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I’ll ensure a united NPP ahead of 2028 elections if voted as flagbearer — Dr. Adutwum

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP I’ll ensure a united NPP ahead of 2028 elections if voted as flagbearer — Dr. Adutwum
THU, 29 JAN 2026

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, has pledged to unite the party ahead of the 2028 general elections if elected as flagbearer.

The former Education Minister said he is best placed among the aspirants to bring all factions together after the January 31 presidential primary, amid growing internal tensions within the party.

Addressing the media in Accra on Thursday, January 29, Dr. Adutwum noted that divisions and animosity among party supporters could weaken the NPP if not properly managed.

“I will be a unifier. I’m the one who can unify the party. When you elect me, nobody is going to say because of what he said or how he insulted my leader, I won’t follow him,” he said.

He added that his leadership style would help the party present a common front going into the next general elections.

“That is something good that will assure you that we will have a unified party going into the 2028 election,” Dr. Adutwum stated.

Meanwhile, the NPP is set to elect its presidential candidate on Saturday, January 31, with more than 200,000 delegates expected to vote at 333 polling centres across the country.

Five aspirants are contesting the race: Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Ahead of the polls, the aspirants signed a peace pact in the presence of high-profile party figures, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, committing themselves and their supporters to peaceful conduct and post-election unity to secure victory in the 2028 elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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