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Thu, 29 Jan 2026 Education

NSA releases E-Certificates for National Service Personnel

  Thu, 29 Jan 2026
NSA releases E-Certificates for National Service Personnel

The National Service Authority (NSA) has officially launched electronic certificates (e-certificates) for eligible National Service Personnel, marking a major milestone in the digitalisation of its services.

In a statement released on January 29, 2026, the Authority said current and past personnel can now access and download their e-certificates directly from the NSA portal, following approved procedures. Past personnel also have the option to reprint physical certificates or obtain e-certificates for a prescribed fee.

“The e-certificate service is an optional digital service provided for convenience,” the NSA noted, stressing that the service is not compulsory.

The Authority also announced that Annual Evaluation Forms for the 2024/2025 service year have been uploaded to the portal. All personnel in this batch are required to download, complete, and submit the endorsed forms to their respective District National Service Offices. Access to e-certificates for the 2024/2025 batch will only be granted after submission of the approved Annual Evaluation Form.

Applicants must submit an online request with their National Service details and await approval, which may take up to five working days. Once approved, they will receive an SMS or email notification to proceed with payment. Applicants must then complete an identity verification process using their Ghana Card and a live facial capture before downloading the e-certificate directly from the portal.

“These steps are clearly outlined on the certificate service page of the NSA portal,” the Authority added.

The NSA urged all service personnel to strictly follow the outlined procedures to ensure a smooth and timely process. It also called on organisations and stakeholders to recognise and accept the e-certificates, noting that institutions requiring verification can contact the NSA through official channels.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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