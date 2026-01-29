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Man electrocuted in attempt to steal copper wires from transformer in West Mamprusi

  Thu, 29 Jan 2026
Social News A 21-year-old man, Martin George, has died after being electrocuted
THU, 29 JAN 2026
A 21-year-old man, Martin George, has died after being electrocuted

A 21-year-old man, Martin George, has died after being electrocuted while allegedly attempting to steal copper wires from a transformer in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The incident occurred around midnight on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, along the Walewale-Kukua Road, opposite the NOVA fuel station near the Zipline junction.

George, a native of Kukuazugu in Walewale who resided in Kumasi, reportedly traveled to the town and climbed the transformer to cut copper wires. He was electrocuted, fell, and died instantly.

The attempted theft also caused a power outage, leaving several homes and businesses without electricity. The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) condemned such acts and urged residents to report anyone involved in similar activities.

Roger Akampare, the West Mamprusi Municipal NEDCO supervisor, noted that transformers across the municipality, including at the VRA office, substations, and local institutions, have been targeted by thieves, resulting in frequent nighttime power outages.

The West Mamprusi Police Detective Unit has sent George’s body to the Upper East Regional Hospital for a postmortem to confirm the exact cause of death.

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