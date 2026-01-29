ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Why I go hard on them – Blakk Rasta on his style of presentation

  Thu, 29 Jan 2026
Social News Blakk Rasta
THU, 29 JAN 2026
Blakk Rasta

Media personality and reggae musician, Blakk Rasta has defended his YouTube show and media work, saying his goal is to expose wrongdoing and promote accountability, not to attack people.

During his interview on Joy Prime, he responded to claims that his content damages reputations.

“I actually feel great doing it,” he said. “Wikileaks taught us that not everything must be hidden.”

He explained that he focuses on issues that involve alleged illegal activities.

“When it goes into illegality, it is no more private,” Blakk Rasta stated. “That’s what I expose.”

He said he works with verified information before sharing anything.

“I get information from every angle, but I make sure it is solid before I put it out,” he said.

Responding to critics, he added, “We have not had a lawsuit, not even one. If they think I’m lying, let them confront me in court.”

Blakk Rasta said his work also helps him stay disciplined.

“It helps me to stay clean,” he said. “You can’t accuse people when your own hands are dirty.”

He further explained that his aim is to protect young people from being misled.

“I get angry when people push the youth into wickedness,” he said. “That’s why I chase these things.”

He stressed that citizens should not wait for authorities alone to act.

“If you love your country, don’t wait for somebody to do something,” Blakk Rasta said. “We all have a duty.”

He said he will continue using his platforms to speak on social issues and public accountability.

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

A leading legal scholar, Kwaku Ansa Asare We inherited legal system which is not relevance to our circumstances — Ansa-Asa...

33 minutes ago

Minister appeals to governmentto urgently rehabilitate Tamale-BolgatangaHighway Minister appeals to government to urgently rehabilitate Tamale-Bolgatanga Highwa...

33 minutes ago

Suspect! Ebenezer Frimpong Court orders psychiatric evaluation for man accused of stealing Police armoured ...

1 hour ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin Afenyo-Markin delivers powerful speech at ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja

1 hour ago

Police place GH¢100,000 bounty on man for killing two people in Tema Police place GH¢100,000 bounty on man for killing two people in Tema

1 hour ago

Cocoa smuggling:FiapreCircuit Court grants GHC10,000 bail each to four suspects Cocoa smuggling: Fiapre Circuit Court grants GHC10,000 bail each to four suspect...

2 hours ago

Edusie, President of Bogoso Youth Association Tensions rise in Bogoso as youth block mine workers over employment dispute

2 hours ago

Police declare military officer wanted over alleged murder of couple, announce GH¢100,000 bounty Police declare military officer wanted over alleged murder of couple, announce G...

2 hours ago

University of Ghana distances itself from unauthorised ‘UG Partner’ app, warns public against use University of Ghana distances itself from unauthorised ‘UG Partner’ app, warns p...

2 hours ago

Ghanas inflation rises marginally to 3.4% in April, up from 3.2% in March — GSS Ghana's inflation rises marginally to 3.4% in April, up from 3.2% in March — GSS

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line