Why I go hard on them – Blakk Rasta on his style of presentation

Media personality and reggae musician, Blakk Rasta has defended his YouTube show and media work, saying his goal is to expose wrongdoing and promote accountability, not to attack people.

During his interview on Joy Prime, he responded to claims that his content damages reputations.

“I actually feel great doing it,” he said. “Wikileaks taught us that not everything must be hidden.”

He explained that he focuses on issues that involve alleged illegal activities.

“When it goes into illegality, it is no more private,” Blakk Rasta stated. “That’s what I expose.”

He said he works with verified information before sharing anything.

“I get information from every angle, but I make sure it is solid before I put it out,” he said.

Responding to critics, he added, “We have not had a lawsuit, not even one. If they think I’m lying, let them confront me in court.”

Blakk Rasta said his work also helps him stay disciplined.

“It helps me to stay clean,” he said. “You can’t accuse people when your own hands are dirty.”

He further explained that his aim is to protect young people from being misled.

“I get angry when people push the youth into wickedness,” he said. “That’s why I chase these things.”

He stressed that citizens should not wait for authorities alone to act.

“If you love your country, don’t wait for somebody to do something,” Blakk Rasta said. “We all have a duty.”

He said he will continue using his platforms to speak on social issues and public accountability.

-mynewsgh