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I have never known the NPP to be like this – Miracles Aboagye speaks ahead of primaries

  Thu, 29 Jan 2026
NPP Dennis Miracles Aboagye
THU, 29 JAN 2026 2
Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Special Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain calm and respectful ahead of the internal party flagbearer primary scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Afternoon, he expressed concern over harsh language and internal attacks within the party.

“I find it very unfortunate that some of the comments that are going around. I have never known the NPP to be like this,” he said.

He urged party members to lower tensions and focus on unity. “In the next few hours, let’s remain calm. Let’s be more decorous in our conversations,” Aboagye appealed.

According to him, internal disagreements are normal in politics, but they should not destroy party cohesion. “Political parties go through phases. These things happen, but they don’t destroy parties,” he stated.

He expressed confidence that the party would reunite after internal contests. “There’s a principle in our party: after competition is collaboration,” he said.

Aboagye assured supporters that unity would follow the internal process. “By Sunday morning, we would all have come together, collaborating strongly and getting ready to face the NDC in 2028,” he added.

He emphasized that the party’s strength lies in its ability to regroup and move forward together. “You can trust the NPP to come together strongly after this process,” Aboagye concluded.

-mynewsgh

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Comments

Private Judge | 1/29/2026 4:36:49 PM

I'm happy you now know. You should comprehend what the NPP did to Ghanaians without regret, pity, or an apology if they can do that to themselves. In addition to what Ghanaians have previously disclosed, the NPP itself is quickly exposing its terrible nature.

Comments2
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