"Circumcision should be incorporated into Ghana's health curriculum" — Dr Kuug

Dr Anthony Kuug, Head of the Department of Midwifery at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), has called for male circumcision to be formally integrated into Ghana’s health training curriculum to promote safe practice and improve professional competence.

The call follows a one-week Early Infant Male Circumcision (EIMC) training programme organised by Friends of Adaklu through its Programmes and Policy Advisor, Robert Tornu, in partnership with Give Right Foundation Co-Founder, Jean-Paul Sewavi. The training was facilitated by Dr David Tomlinson, Founder of Safecirc and an international expert in early infant male circumcision.

As part of the initiative, the organisation also collaborated with the UHAS School of Nursing and Midwifery to advocate for the inclusion of early infant male circumcision best practices before, during and after the procedure in the academic curriculum.

Dr Kuug made the call during a meeting with the faculty of the School of Nursing and Midwifery at UHAS, held as part of the EIMC programme, which brought together health workers from various parts of the Volta Region to build capacity in safe early infant male circumcision practices.

The internationally acclaimed Family Medicine physician, Dr David Tomlinson, popularly known for co-developing the AccuCirc led the training programme, which aimed to sensitise and educate key players in the health sector on safe early infant male circumcision.

Dr Kuug noted that although male circumcision has become widespread in Ghana, with most families opting for early circumcision of their male children, there are still some rural communities where strong cultural beliefs discourage the practice. He said this situation makes it even more important for health workers to be properly trained to provide safe and accurate circumcision services.

He expressed concern that circumcision is not adequately covered in the current nursing and midwifery curriculum, forcing many practitioners to learn the procedure on the job.

The meeting was attended by other heads of department at the faculty, as well as the Dean of the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Professor Peter Adatara. During the engagement, the faculty was introduced to AccuCirc, a World Health Organisation-approved device co-developed by Dr David Tomlinson, who is also an assistant professor at Brown University in the United States, to improve accurate and safe early infant male circumcision.

At the meeting, Dr Tomlinson, exhibited how the AccuCirc is safely and effectively used for early infant male circumcision, offering several advantages over traditional methods. These advantages include; It is minimally invasive and does not require a dorsal slit, eliminating the risk of injury to the tip of the penis. The device uses fewer instruments, improving efficiency and safety during the procedure.

Other benefits of AccuCirc include more accurate circumcision because the surgical pen and foreskin holder help align the tissue properly. It helps prevent serious injuries and reduces the need for repeat procedures. Each device has a protective shield for the newborn and is designed so parts cannot be mixed up, which greatly reduces the risk of injury.

Additionally, thermal cautery reduces bleeding by sealing blood vessels and tissue. The device delivers consistent outcomes for both new and experienced providers and is cost-effective, with reusable components and no need for scalpels or scissors.

Dr Kuug praised the training and expressed optimism that such initiatives would help reduce complications and improve newborn health outcomes across the country.