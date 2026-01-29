Avoid sharing sensitive information with strangers online — CID advises public

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has urged the public to be vigilant online and avoid sharing personal and financial information with strangers.

COP Yaako Donkor cautioned that cybercrime and related offences are on the rise.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, January 29, the Director-General of the CID, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, said individuals must take personal security seriously, especially on digital and social media platforms.

“Exercise due caution on digital and social media platforms, avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown individuals and be wary of unsolicited messages or calls requesting sensitive details,” she said.

She also cautioned motorists, particularly those involved in vehicle sales, to remain alert. COP Donkor advised drivers to avoid picking up unknown persons, be cautious of staged distress signals, and stay vigilant when driving at night or in isolated areas.

“Ensure that vehicles are properly secured… and inform trusted individuals of your whereabouts. Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately to the nearest police station,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the CID boss disclosed that police have arrested seven suspects in connection with a highway robbery along the Tamale–Buipe road in July 2025, during which a member of the Council of State was attacked.

The suspects; Rashida Yussif, Aaron Abaana, Wilson Abasong, Muntaru Iddrisu, Aminu Zibrilla, Innusa Sumaila and Haruna Safianu, were arrested on January 11, 2026, following investigations into the July 21 incident.

COP Donkor commended police officers for their professionalism and thanked the public and the media for their continued support in the fight against crime.