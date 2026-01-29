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Terror attacks surged by 1,266%; urgent united regional action needed — Foreign Affairs Minister

By Joyce Adwoa Animia Ocran, ISD II contributor
Social News Terror attacks surged by 1,266%; urgent united regional action needed — Foreign Affairs Minister
THU, 29 JAN 2026

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for united action to address escalating security threats in West Africa.

He said this at the High-Level Consultative Conference on Regional Cooperation and Security on Thursday in Accra.

The Minister pointed out alarming statistics on average, where the region experiences eight terror attacks daily, claiming 44 lives.

He said in just 15 years, terror incidents have surged by 1,266%. adding that the epicenter of global terrorism has shifted from the Middle East to the region.

“Today, we embark on a mission to reimagine our approach to the challenges threatening our stability and prosperity, this grim reality calls for immediate and coordinated responses,” he stated.

Mr.Ablakwa, illustrating the urgency, revealed he had received news that Niger was unable to attend due to an attack at their airport last night. “These highlight how real and close these threats are,” he added.

He said the conference attracted leaders focused on establishing a cohesive regional strategy to combat not only terrorism but also other trans-border threats such as extremism, piracy, and human trafficking.

“It is unacceptable that we lack an agreed-upon framework to address these challenges,” he noted.

He emphasized the interconnectedness of security, socio-economic issues, and governance, stating, “Intelligence cannot be restricted to mere threats; it must also consider the intricacies of our economies, the resilience of our communities, and the social threads that hold us together.”

The Minister proposed four foundational principles to guide discussions on the conference as trust, resource Mobilization, Integration and Foresight.

“Today’s discussions are not merely technical; they constitute the groundwork for strategic vision,” he emphasized, noting that recommendations from this meeting would influence future ministerial sessions and considerations at the heads of state meeting scheduled for the following day.

On his part, the Minister for the Interior, Mr. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, advocated for a new strategic framework that incorporates security and development while acknowledging the accomplishments of current regional institutions like the African Union and ECOWAS

"Security must be part of a comprehensive approach; it can no longer be viewed solely through a military lens," he urged.

The conference is a 2-day consultative high-level conference aimed at renewing coordinated regional approaches and strengthening collaboration through sustainable platforms for a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.

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