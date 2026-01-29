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NPP flagbearer race: ‘Stay away; police can provide adequate security’ — Nana B tells National Security

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer race: ‘Stay away; police can provide adequate security’ — Nana B tells National Security
THU, 29 JAN 2026

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared that only the Ghana Police Service will be responsible for providing security during its presidential primary on Saturday, January 31.

The party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, known as Nana B, said intelligence indicates that National Security operatives may attempt to deploy unauthorised personnel, a move the party will resist.

Over 200,000 delegates are expected to vote at 333 polling centres across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Nana B emphasised that the party would challenge any intrusion by non-police security agencies.

“Any attempt by National Security or any other unauthorised body to deploy operatives to the election will be treated as a deliberate and unlawful intrusion into the internal democratic processes of the Party, with the clear potential to disrupt or manipulate the election,” he said.

Nana B stressed that the Ghana Police Service has demonstrated sufficient capacity and professionalism to manage the primary.

“The Ghana Police Service has so far shown enough capacity and professionalism. We, therefore, expect the Ghana Police Service to enforce this directive strictly and without compromise,” Nana B noted.

Meanwhile, the party’s Presidential Election Committee has said that the Ghana Police Service will deploy between 70 and 150 officers to each polling station.

Five aspirants are contesting the race: Kennedy Agyapong, Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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